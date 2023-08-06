 Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop Price in India(06 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon 3020e Processor , 9.50 Hrs Battery and 4 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_BatteryLife_9.50Hrs
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_Capacity_4GB
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P150126/heroimage/acer-a314-22-un-hvvsi-012-150126-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P150126/heroimage/acer-a314-22-un-hvvsi-012-150126-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_4
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_BatteryLife_9.50Hrs
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_Capacity_4GB"
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_3"
AcerAspire3A314-22Laptop_4"
Key Specs
₹24,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon 3020e
256 GB
4 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
9.50 Hrs
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹24,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon 3020e
256 GB
4 GB DDR4
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 24,990 M.R.P. ₹36,999
Buy Now

Acer Laptops Prices in India

Acer laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,299. HT Tech has 521 Acer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Acer laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,299. HT Tech has 521 Acer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 36.7 W
  • 9.50 Hrs
Display Details
  • LCD
  • HD high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • 112 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
General Information
  • 1.9 Kg weight
  • Acer
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • A314-22 (UN.HVVSI.012)
  • 328 x 236 x 19.9  mm
  • Charcoal Black
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Digital Microphone
  • 720
  • Built-in dual stereo speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Radeon
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core Athlon 3020e
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
  • 83-/84-/87-key Acer FineTip keyboard with international language support
  • No
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Aspire 3 A314 22 Laptop