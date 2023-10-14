 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Cp311 3h K3wl (nx.huvaa.006) Laptop (mediatek Octa Core/4 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 20,514 in India with MediaTek Octa Core MT8183 Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹20,514
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
MediaTek Octa Core MT8183
32 GB
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.65 Kg weight
15 Hrs
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop in India is Rs. 20,514.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 3H K3WL NX HUVAA 006 Laptop in India is Rs. 20,514.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-3H-K3WL (NX.HUVAA.006) Laptop (MediaTek Octa Core/4 GB/32 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

(32 GB SSD,4 GB RAM LPDDR4X,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Cp311 3h K3wl Nx Huvaa 006 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 15 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 135 ppi
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • HD LED In-plane Switching (IPS) Backllit Technology Touch Screen Display
General Information
  • Silver
  • Google Chrome
  • CP311-3H-K3WL (NX.HUVAA.006)
  • 18.7 Millimeter thickness
  • 289.56 x 205.74 x 18.7 mm
  • Acer
  • 2.65 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 4.2
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • MediaTek Octa Core MT8183
  • ARM Mali-G72
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Cp311 3h K3wl Nx Huvaa 006 Laptop