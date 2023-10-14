Acer Extensa Ex215 33 (nx.eh6si.003) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 33 NX EH6SI 003 Laptop Acer Extensa EX215 33 NX EH6SI 003 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with Intel Core i3-N305 (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 33 NX EH6SI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 33 NX EH6SI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.