Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2018 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 is a iOS v12.0 tablet, available price is Rs 89,900 in India with Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadPro12.92018_Capacity_9720mAh
AppleIPadPro12.92018_RAM_4GB
AppleIPadPro12.92018_ScreenSize_12.9inches(32.77cm)
Key Specs
₹89,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iOS v12.0
4 GB
631 grams
See full specifications
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 in India is Rs. 89,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2018

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2018 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    9720 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    631 grams

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Grey

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 16, 2018 (Official)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    iOS v12.0

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2018

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Coprocessor

    M12

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (seven-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12X Bionic

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    FaceTime audio, iPad to any FaceTime-enabled device over Wi-Fi or cellular

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
