Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 80,645 in India with Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SamsungGalaxyTabS9256GB_Capacity_8400mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS9256GB_RAM_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS9256GB_ScreenSize_11inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹80,645
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Android v13
8 GB
498 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB in India is Rs. 80,645.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 83,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite and Beige. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256gb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8400 mAh

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Weight

    498 grams

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Graphite, Beige

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.5 %

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 256GB

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    July 27, 2023 (Official)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 218 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB News

