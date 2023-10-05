 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 81,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G now with free delivery.
10
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹81,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
10090 mAh
8 GB
572 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G in India is Rs. 81,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Graphite and Pink Gold. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5g Full Specifications

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Talktime

    Up to 59 Hours(4G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 82 minutes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • TalkTime

    Up to 59 Hours(4G)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Thickness

    5.7 mm

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold

  • Weight

    572 grams

  • Height

    285 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.85 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1752 x 2800 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 101 GB
