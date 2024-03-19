 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 90,999 in India with Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹90,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Android v13
12 GB
581 grams
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus in India is Rs. 90,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 89,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Beige and Graphite. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Colours

    Beige, Graphite

  • Height

    285.4 mm

  • Width

    185.4 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Weight

    581 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    5.7 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.55 %

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED

  • Screen Resolution

    1752x2800 px (QHD+)

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    July 27, 2023 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 218 GB
Samsung Tablets

Latest Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus