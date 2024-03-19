 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2021 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021

Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 79,900 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹79,900
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v14
8 GB
466 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 in India is Rs. 79,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 can be purchased for Rs. 79,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2021 Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • Capacity

    7538 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Audio Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Weight

    466 grams

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.98 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2388 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2021

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 20, 2021 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG4

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 2021