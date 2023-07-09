 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 89,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹89,900
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)
iPadOS v16
8 GB
470 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 89,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 89,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

2% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹91,900 ₹89,900
Buy Now
Out of Stock
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹96,900 ₹93,900
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Pro 11″

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹106,900 ₹103,900
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Weight

    470 grams

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2388 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.98 %

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi + Cellular 256GB

  • Brand

    Apple

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N70 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + Quad core)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Camera

    12 MP + 10 MP

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Latest Tablets

