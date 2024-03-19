 Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Catalina) Price in India(11 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AppleMacBookProMWP42HN/AUltrabook(CoreI510thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/macOSCatalina)_Capacity_16GB
AppleMacBookProMWP42HN/AUltrabook(CoreI510thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/macOSCatalina)_DisplaySize_13Inches(33.02cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P139957/heroimage/apple-mwp42hn-a-139957-v1-large-1.jpg_AppleMacBookProMWP42HN/AUltrabook(CoreI510thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/macOSCatalina)_2

Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Catalina laptop, available price is Rs 174,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1038NG7 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Space Grey
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 10th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Catalina) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 174,900.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. The status of Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

HP Spectre x360 14 eu0556TU 9T8K6PA Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Slate Blue Aluminum
₹167,990
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook Hp Spectre X360 14 Eu0556tu 9t8k6pa Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black
₹159,000
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qm K4215ts Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0367CEC3 R3U1 Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black
₹187,616
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0367cec3 R3u1 Laptop

MSI GE76 Raider 11UG 054 Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Titanium Blue
₹191,309
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook Msi Ge76 Raider 11ug 054 Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

13 Inches

Operating System

macOS Catalina

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1038NG7

Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Catalina) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    61 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Display Size

    13 Inches (33.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    232 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD+ LED Backlit IPS Retina Display (227 PPI 500 nits Brightness Wide Color (P3) True Tone Technology)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    MWP42HN/A

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    macOS Catalina

  • Colour

    Space Grey

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

  • Thickness

    15.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM speed

    3733 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1038NG7 (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Plus

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Other Controls

    Touchbar

  • Pointing Device

    Force Touch Trackpad (for Precise Cursor Control and Pressure Sensing Capabilities, Enables Force Clicks, Accelerators, Pressure Sensitive Drawing, and Multi Touch Gestures)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard (Touch Bar, Touch ID Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor)

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Apple Laptop   /   Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Apple Laptop   /   Apple MacBook Pro MWP42HN A Ultrabook

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple Macbook Pro Mwp42hn A Ultrabook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender