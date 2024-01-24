Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qm Hf406ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF406TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 195,442 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5900HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF406TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF406TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Eclipse Grey
1 TB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF406TS Laptop in India is Rs. 195,442. It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Grey. The status of Asus ROG StrixG15 G513QM HF406TS Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less