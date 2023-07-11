 Msi Creator 15 A10sdt 421in Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Home Laptops in India Msi Laptop MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop

MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop

MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 190,000 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
MSICreator15A10SDT-421INLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 MSICreator15A10SDT-421INLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹190,000 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop in India is Rs. 190,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

MSI Creator 15 A10SDT-421IN Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
28% off

MSI Stealth 17 Studio Intel 13th Gen i7 13700H 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Stealth 17 Studio, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13700H, 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Black/2.8Kg), A13VG-024IN
₹299,999 ₹215,000
Buy Now
21% off

MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio Intel 13th Gen i7 13700HX 41CM QHD 120Hz Creator Laptop

MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13700HX,41CM QHD+ 120Hz Creator Laptop (32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Lunar Grey/2.35Kg), B13VFTO-215IN
₹279,990 ₹219,990
Buy Now

Msi Creator 15 A10sdt 421in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • Creator 15 A10SDT-421IN
  • MSI
Memory
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 64 GB
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Gaming Keyboard
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Msi Creator 15 A10sdt 421in Laptop