Msi Creator 15 A10sdt 421in Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop MSI Creator 15 A10SDT 421IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 190,000 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹190,000 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.1 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Msi Creator 15 A10sdt 421in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED General Information Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness

Weight 2.1 Kg weight

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit

Model Creator 15 A10SDT-421IN

Brand MSI Memory Memory Layout 2x8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Expandable Memory 64 GB

Memory Slots 2

Capacity 16 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Webcam Yes

In-built Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphics Memory 6 GB

Clock-speed 2.6 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Gaming Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB Type C 1

USB 3.0 slots 3

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

