 Coolpad Dazen X7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Coolpad Phones Coolpad Dazen X7

    Coolpad Dazen X7

    Coolpad Dazen X7 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Dazen X7 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Dazen X7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24906/heroimage/coolpad-dazen-x7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24906/images/Design/coolpad-dazen-x7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24906/images/Design/coolpad-dazen-x7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24906/images/Design/coolpad-dazen-x7-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    2700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Dazen X7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2700 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2700 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • 4160 x 3120 Pixels
    Design
    • 146.6 mm
    • 6.5 mm
    • Gold, White
    • 73.6 mm
    • 131 grams
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 424 ppi
    • 68.93 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Cool UI
    • Dazen X7
    • June 9, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Coolpad
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6595M
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR G6200
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Coolpad Dazen X7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Dazen X7 in India?

    Coolpad Dazen X7 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6595M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Dazen X7?

    How many colors are available in Coolpad Dazen X7?

    What is the Coolpad Dazen X7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Coolpad Dazen X7 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Coolpad Dazen X7