Coolpad Mega 4a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Coolpad Mega 4A Coolpad Mega 4A is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Mega 4A from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Mega 4A now with free delivery.