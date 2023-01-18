 Doogee S60 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Doogee Phones Doogee S60 Lite

    Doogee S60 Lite

    Doogee S60 Lite is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 21,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5580 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S60 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S60 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32684/heroimage/128111-v3-doogee-s60-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32684/images/Design/128111-v3-doogee-s60-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32684/images/Design/128111-v3-doogee-s60-lite-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32684/images/Design/128111-v3-doogee-s60-lite-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32684/images/Design/128111-v3-doogee-s60-lite-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹21,900
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    8 MP
    5580 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹21,900
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    16 MP
    5580 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Doogee S60 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5580 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5580 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 15.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 287 grams
    • 81 mm
    • 164 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 55.98 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • S60 Lite
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • June 25, 2018 (Official)
    • Doogee
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750T
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Doogee S60 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S60 Lite in India?

    Doogee S60 Lite price in India at 18,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5580 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S60 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S60 Lite?

    What is the Doogee S60 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S60 Lite Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Doogee S60 Lite