Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download

The Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is finally out. Mojang released the snapshot yesterday and it brings more changes, new features and bug fixes to the existing game. These weekly snapshots are building up to the major update 1.20 which is scheduled to arrive in the summer. Meanwhile, players get a preview to the unnamed major update with some really cool new additions. The snapshots play the role of teasers which are likely to excite the players about the upcoming features and also let the developers test out various features so they can tweak them accordingly. So, let us check out what's new in this snapshot.

What's new in the Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a

Minecraft posted on its blog, “This week we're bringing you the Sniffer, Archaeology, and the Cherry Blossom biome as experimental features for the 1.20 update. Changes for the 1.19.4 release include Interaction Entities, and updates to jukeboxes and horse breeding”.

This snapshot has finally confirmed that update 1.20 will get a new biome called Cherry Blossom biome. The biome comes with pretty cherry blossom trees. The biome can be found in the mountains, like the Meadows. Design-wise, the biome will feature Pink Petals blocks with lots of pink flowers on the ground. Players can also collect Cherry wood and craft new materials from it.

Another big addition to the game is the Archeology feature. There are four new items that are coming to the game with this feature. First is the brush which is a craftable item you can use to brush things. Second is suspicious sand which can be found in Desert Temples and Desert Wells. Brushing the Suspicious Sand with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago

Third item is a pottery shard which has pictures in them. They cannot be crafted and are only found by brushing Suspicious Sand. Finally, crafting four Pottery Shards together will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side.

Finally, Sniffer mob has also been added to the game. It won a Mob vote in the Minecraft Live 2022 and defeated Tuff Golem and the Rascal. It is the first ancient mob to be added to the game. These passive friendly mobs cannot be tempted or tamed. They sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds.

Apart from this, minor changes and bug fixes were also added in this update.

Minecraft Update: How to download Snapshot 23w07a

1. Go to the official game launcher.

2. Open the drop-down menu right next to the ‘Play' button.

3. You should be able to find ‘Snapshot 23w07a' written there.

4. Select it and hit ‘Play'. The game launcher will automatically download it for you.

5. Create a new world to test out the new features. Do not do it in an existing world because if the file is incompatible, it will corrupt your existing game.