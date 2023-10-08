Icon
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?

GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?

Fans are buzzing as leaked info suggests GTA 6's Vice City map could be double the size of San Andreas.

By: HT TECH
Oct 08 2023, 20:48 IST
GTA 6 leaked map size amazes fans, teasing a vastly expanded Vice City.
GTA 6 leaked map size amazes fans, teasing a vastly expanded Vice City.

The Grand Theft Auto community is buzzing with excitement as a dedicated fan showcased mathematical genius by estimating the remarkable difference in map sizes between GTA 5 and the highly-anticipated GTA 6. While Rockstar Games has kept much of GTA 6's details under wraps, a series of compelling leaks have ignited speculation that the franchise is poised to return to Vice City for the first time since 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This speculation gained further traction when leaked footage surfaced, showcasing the "Vice City Metro" and several iconic locations like the Malibu Club, Ocean View Hotel, Little Haiti, and Vice Beach. With Rockstar Games verifying the authenticity of this leaked content, there's a belief that GTA 6 will indeed unfold in Vice City.

However, it's essential to exercise caution while considering the current HD Universe Vice City map, as it has been entirely crafted by data miners. Gamers are encouraged to take this information with a lot of scepticism, as the actual map size and layout may vary because Rockstar has not reacted in any way to these GTA 6 leaks and is unlikely to do so in the future. However, that doesn't stop the fans from trying!

GTA 6: Extended Reach

GTA 6 is reportedly poised to introduce a significantly expanded map that dwarfs the vast State of San Andreas.

GTA 6's Expansive Horizons

On October 4, 2023, Reddit user LivingSignificant555 posted the map on the r/GTA6 thread. The original design of the new Vice City map was attributed to another user named DuPzOr. In a meticulous comparison, LivingSignificant555 superimposed the GTA 5 map onto the new in-game coordinates to gauge the size differential.

According to multiple sources, both GTA 5 and GTA 6 harness the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). With remarkable precision, LivingSignificant555 aligned the RAGE units of both maps, achieving a close approximation with an accuracy of around +- 50 units.

The findings unveiled a staggering revelation: the purported GTA 6 map boasts a size twice that of the State of San Andreas. Notably, the new map exhibits a substantial expansion of landmass to the west and southwest. It's worth noting that the Vice City map's boundaries may extend even further, as none of the leaked material has provided a definitive edge to the open world.

The Uncharted Territory of GTA 6 Map

A noteworthy mystery still shrouds the top (north) section of the upcoming game's map. Historically, Rockstar Games has encircled their game maps with oceans on all sides. However, at this juncture, available data remains insufficient to forecast the northern expanse of the GTA 6 map.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 20:48 IST
    Icon