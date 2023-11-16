Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more

In a thrilling convergence of virtual racing and gaming excitement, Formula 1 sensation Lewis Hamilton is making his grand entrance into the world of Fortnite. Epic Games, the masterminds behind the popular battle royale title, are set to release the much-anticipated Lewis Hamilton Set on November 17, bringing a fresh wave of fun fare to the gaming community.

A Legendary Addition to the Icon Series

Joining the illustrious Fortnite Icon series, which boasts luminaries like Marshmallow, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and more, Hamilton's virtual debut promises a unique and visually stunning experience. The announcement follows hot on the heels of the Fortnite OG season, a nostalgic trip back to Chapter 1 for avid players, the Verge reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accompanying trailer teases a mesmerizing journey for Hamilton, as he navigates a surreal maze of mirrors. A sudden transformation unfolds as his reflection morphs, propelling him through a glass rift onto the famed Fortnite Island. The result? A striking new skin dominated by sleek black aesthetics, adorned with a distinctive mask and vibrant green, gold, and purple accents.

Adding an extra layer of charm, Hamilton's beloved pet dog, Roscoe, becomes an integral part of the set. The trailer reveals Roscoe as a Back Bling, sporting a matching suit to Hamilton's and even taking a prominent spot on the glider, resembling a stylish surfboard. Completing the ensemble is a harvesting tool that mirrors a formidable sword.

While these additions are purely cosmetic and won't alter gameplay dynamics, fans of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion are sure to clamor for this exclusive outfit. The prospect of embodying their racing idol in Fortnite, particularly amid the myriad racing maps available in Creative Mode, is undeniably enticing.

Mark your calendars for the release of Lewis Hamilton's Fortnite outfit on Saturday, November 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Quick action is advised, as the Fortnite OG mini-season stipulates a mere twenty-four-hour window for snagging these limited-edition items once they hit the in-game store. Don't miss your chance to race into the virtual realm in style alongside one of the world's racing legends.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!