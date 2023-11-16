Icon
Home Gaming News Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more

Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more

Rev up your excitement, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton just zoomed into Fortnite's Icon Series, bringing a sleek skin set and exclusive in-game accessories.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 17:17 IST
Icon
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton revs up Fortnite frenzy with exclusive icon series skin set and virtual pet dog Roscoe. (Fortnite)
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton revs up Fortnite frenzy with exclusive icon series skin set and virtual pet dog Roscoe. (Fortnite)

In a thrilling convergence of virtual racing and gaming excitement, Formula 1 sensation Lewis Hamilton is making his grand entrance into the world of Fortnite. Epic Games, the masterminds behind the popular battle royale title, are set to release the much-anticipated Lewis Hamilton Set on November 17, bringing a fresh wave of fun fare to the gaming community.

A Legendary Addition to the Icon Series

Joining the illustrious Fortnite Icon series, which boasts luminaries like Marshmallow, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and more, Hamilton's virtual debut promises a unique and visually stunning experience. The announcement follows hot on the heels of the Fortnite OG season, a nostalgic trip back to Chapter 1 for avid players, the Verge reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accompanying trailer teases a mesmerizing journey for Hamilton, as he navigates a surreal maze of mirrors. A sudden transformation unfolds as his reflection morphs, propelling him through a glass rift onto the famed Fortnite Island. The result? A striking new skin dominated by sleek black aesthetics, adorned with a distinctive mask and vibrant green, gold, and purple accents.

Adding an extra layer of charm, Hamilton's beloved pet dog, Roscoe, becomes an integral part of the set. The trailer reveals Roscoe as a Back Bling, sporting a matching suit to Hamilton's and even taking a prominent spot on the glider, resembling a stylish surfboard. Completing the ensemble is a harvesting tool that mirrors a formidable sword.

While these additions are purely cosmetic and won't alter gameplay dynamics, fans of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion are sure to clamor for this exclusive outfit. The prospect of embodying their racing idol in Fortnite, particularly amid the myriad racing maps available in Creative Mode, is undeniably enticing.

Mark your calendars for the release of Lewis Hamilton's Fortnite outfit on Saturday, November 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Quick action is advised, as the Fortnite OG mini-season stipulates a mere twenty-four-hour window for snagging these limited-edition items once they hit the in-game store. Don't miss your chance to race into the virtual realm in style alongside one of the world's racing legends.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 17:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon