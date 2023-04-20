Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here

Minecraft players alert! Minecraft Legends, the highly anticipated action-strategy game has finally been released for PC and all major consoles. Just yesterday, Minecraft 1.20 update was tipped to bring an all-new Cherry Biome as well as several quality-of-life improvements. But that's not all. Mojang also finally released Minecraft Legends after weeks of anticipation and Minecraft lovers can finally play the much-awaited game.

What is Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends is a cross-multiplayer action strategy game from Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft. This Minecraft spin-off game focuses more on the strategy and action aspect and less on world-building. In Minecraft Legends, players can form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld.

In Minecraft Legends, players can explore a familiar yet mysterious land, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction, and it is up to them to become its saviour.

It features online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, enabling players to form alliances with friends and engage in battles against the piglins or challenge each other. Moreover, players can also create their own stories with Minecraft Legends character skins, monthly challenges, and downloadable content, such as the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Skin Pack.

While releasing the official trailer of the gameplay, Minecraft wrote, “The Overworld needs a hero! The piglins are here, hungry to claim new territory. Will you inspire your allies and stop the spread of the piglins' Nether corruption?”

Minecraft Legends: Availability

Minecraft Legends has been launched and is available on PC and all major consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 — Standard Edition: Rs. 2499, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 2999

Xbox Series X|S — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399

Nintendo Switch — Standard Edition: $39.99, Deluxe Edition: $49.99

Windows (Steam Store) — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399