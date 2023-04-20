Home Gaming News Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here

Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here

The highly awaited Minecraft Legends has been finally released for PC and all major consoles. Check its price, details and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 17:52 IST
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
God of War Ragnarok
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
minecraft
View all Images
Minecraft Legends is available to play now on all major platforms. (Minecraft)

Minecraft players alert! Minecraft Legends, the highly anticipated action-strategy game has finally been released for PC and all major consoles. Just yesterday, Minecraft 1.20 update was tipped to bring an all-new Cherry Biome as well as several quality-of-life improvements. But that's not all. Mojang also finally released Minecraft Legends after weeks of anticipation and Minecraft lovers can finally play the much-awaited game.

What is Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends is a cross-multiplayer action strategy game from Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft. This Minecraft spin-off game focuses more on the strategy and action aspect and less on world-building. In Minecraft Legends, players can form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld.

In Minecraft Legends, players can explore a familiar yet mysterious land, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction, and it is up to them to become its saviour.

It features online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, enabling players to form alliances with friends and engage in battles against the piglins or challenge each other. Moreover, players can also create their own stories with Minecraft Legends character skins, monthly challenges, and downloadable content, such as the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Skin Pack.

While releasing the official trailer of the gameplay, Minecraft wrote, “The Overworld needs a hero! The piglins are here, hungry to claim new territory. Will you inspire your allies and stop the spread of the piglins' Nether corruption?”

Minecraft Legends: Availability

Minecraft Legends has been launched and is available on PC and all major consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 — Standard Edition: Rs. 2499, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 2999

Xbox Series X|S — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399

Nintendo Switch — Standard Edition: $39.99, Deluxe Edition: $49.99

Windows (Steam Store) — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 17:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets