PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more

PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: After a fun April where subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium got to play games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, and more, players are now excited about the possible lineup for May 2023 for PS4 and PS5. In a few hours, Sony is expected to reveal the official lineup of the games, but some sources have already leaked the titles gamers can get to play this month. And if the leaks are to be believed, fans are in for a treat.

It should be noted that the PlayStation Plus official catalog is expected to be announced today, April 26, barring any last-minute changes. The games would be available to play from May 2. However, as per a report by Express, there are already rumors on the games which can make an appearance in May 2023. Let us take a look.

PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak

One of the names that have appeared multiple times is Sifu, a martial-arts-centric fighting game, developed and published by the French studio Sloclap. The game was released in February 2022 and has received multiple free content updates. The game is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game boasts of 150 unique attacks, combo moves, and a unique progression where every time a character dies, it gets resurrected and unlocks stronger attacks but gets lesser health in a mechanic called aging.

Another name doing the circles is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. It is a first-party Sony PlayStation exclusive game developed by Insomniac Games. The game is a third-person shooter platformer, which introduces a cool game mechanic called Rift Tether, that allows a player real-time near-instantaneous travel between different areas, planets, and other worlds within gameplay scenes via a system of inter-dimensional portals. It is available on PS5.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has also been tipped to be a part of the PlayStation Plus catalog for May 2023. The game was developed by FromSoftware and published by Activision. It is a third-person action-adventure. While the game does not have a lot of RPG elements and lacks stat boosting, it does feature gear upgrades, skill trees, and ability customization. The game is playable on PS4.

Some sources have also claimed that Nier Automata, LEGO Star Wars, FIFA 23, and Alan Wake Remastered could be part of the catalog.

Do note, these are merely leaked titles that have not come from official sources. To know the games for May 2023, just wait a few hours till the official list comes out.