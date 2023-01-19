 Gionee Elife S7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife S7

    Gionee Elife S7 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife S7 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife S7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,900
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Elife S7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2700 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(4G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(4G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    Design
    • 5.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Pink, White
    • 148.8 mm
    • 72.4 mm
    • 127 grams
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 69.03 %
    • 424 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • April 4, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Elife S7
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • No
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.521 W/kg, Body: 0.642 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Gionee Elife S7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife S7 in India?

    Gionee Elife S7 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife S7?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife S7?

    What is the Gionee Elife S7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife S7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee Elife S7