 Gionee Marathon M3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Marathon M3

    Gionee Marathon M3

    Gionee Marathon M3 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Marathon M3 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Marathon M3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹12,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Gionee Marathon M3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 787 Hours(3G) / Up to 787 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 787 Hours(3G) / Up to 787 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G) / Up to 51 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G) / Up to 51 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 10.4 mm
    • 144.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 71.4 mm
    Display
    • 66.64 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • November 4, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Marathon M3
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Gionee Marathon M3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Marathon M3 in India?

    Gionee Marathon M3 price in India at 9,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Marathon M3?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Marathon M3?

    How long does the Gionee Marathon M3 last?

    What is the Gionee Marathon M3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Marathon M3 Waterproof?

    Gionee Marathon M3