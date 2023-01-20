 Gome U7 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Gome U7

    Gome U7

    Gome U7 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gome U7 from HT Tech. Buy Gome U7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33865/heroimage/134685-v1-gome-u7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33865/images/Design/134685-v1-gome-u7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33865/images/Design/134685-v1-gome-u7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gome U7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3100 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • 161.5 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 7.5 mm
    • 164 grams
    • 75.2 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • 76.24 %
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Gome
    • U7
    • Yes
    • June 14, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gome U7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gome U7 in India?

    Gome U7 price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gome U7?

    How many colors are available in Gome U7?

    What is the Gome U7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gome U7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Gome U7