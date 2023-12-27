 Honor Mediapad T1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor MediaPad T1 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 6,600 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor MediaPad T1 from HT Tech. Buy Honor MediaPad T1 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹6,600
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
4800 mAh
1 GB
360 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Honor MediaPad T1 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor MediaPad T1 in India is Rs. 6,600.  This is the Honor MediaPad T1 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Honor Mediapad T1 Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    4800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4800 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Width

    128 mm

  • Weight

    360 grams

  • Colours

    White

  • Height

    210.6 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.84 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Launch Date

    September 29, 2014 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    MediaPad Honor T1

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 200

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Honor MediaPad T1 News

Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023

