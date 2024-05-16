 Apple Ipad Air 13 2024 Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Air 13 2024 is a iPadOS tablet, speculated price is Rs 79,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 16 May 2024
Key Specs
₹79,900 (speculated)
13.0 inches (33.02 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)
iPadOS
8 GB
617 grams
12 MP
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple iPad Air 13 2024 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 13 2024 in India is Rs. 79,900.  This is the Apple iPad Air 13 2024 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey.

Apple IPad Air 13 2024

Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Upcoming

Apple Ipad Air 13 2024 Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 36.59W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Weight

    617 grams

  • Colours

    Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Grey

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Screen Size

    13.0 inches (33.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    86.79 %

  • Screen Resolution

    2048x2732 px (QHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    263 ppi

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 25 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Model

    iPad Air 13 2024

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    iPadOS

  • Launch Date

    May 15, 2024 (Expected)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom

  • Shooting Modes

    Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion Video HDR

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    12 MP Primary Camera

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Apple News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

    Apple Ipad Air 13 2024