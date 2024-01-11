 Honor Pad 8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Pad 8 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 18,494 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad 8 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad 8 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 11 January 2024
Key Specs
₹18,494
12.0 inches (30.48 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
4 GB
520 grams
Honor Pad 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad 8 in India is Rs. 18,494.  At Amazon, the Honor Pad 8 can be purchased for Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor Pad 8 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Hour.

Honor PAD 8 30.40 cm

Honor PAD 8 30.40 cm (12") 2K Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 8 Speakers, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Blue Hour
₹29,999 ₹15,999
Buy Now
HONOR PAD 8 30.4 cm

HONOR PAD 8 30.4 cm (12") 2K Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 8 Speakers, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Blue Hour
₹31,999 ₹17,999
Buy Now
44% off

Honor Pad 8 4GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black

Honor Pad 8 4GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
₹33,294 ₹18,494
Honor Pad 8 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black

Honor Pad 8 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
₹20,494
Honor Pad 8 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7250 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 22.5W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Blue Hour

  • Width

    174 mm

  • Weight

    520 grams

  • Height

    278.5 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    12.0 inches (30.48 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    194 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.58 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Model

    Pad 8

  • Launch Date

    September 23, 2022 (Official)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Architecture

    8 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Honor Pad 8 News

Discount on tables

    Honor Pad 8