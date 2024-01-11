Honor Pad 8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet

Honor PAD 8 30.40 cm
Honor PAD 8 30.40 cm (12") 2K Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 8 Speakers, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Blue Hour
The starting price for the Honor Pad 8 in India is Rs. 18,494. At Amazon, the Honor Pad 8 can be purchased for Rs. 15,999. This is the Honor Pad 8 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Hour.
