 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Pro 11 2024

Apple iPad Pro 11 2024

Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 is a iPadOS tablet, speculated price is Rs 99,900 in India with Nona Core (Tri core + Hexa Core) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 15 May 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadPro112024_RAM_8GB
AppleIPadPro112024_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39852/heroimage/161994-v1-apple-ipad-pro-11-2024-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro112024_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39852/heroimage/161994-v1-apple-ipad-pro-11-2024-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro112024_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39852/heroimage/161994-v1-apple-ipad-pro-11-2024-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadPro112024_4
Key Specs
₹99,900 (speculated)
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Nona Core (Tri core + Hexa Core)
iPadOS
8 GB
444 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 in India is Rs. 99,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Space Black.

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024

Silver, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Upcoming

More from Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹91,900 ₹0
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹91,900 ₹0
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 256gb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 512GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,532 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi 256GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹79,899 ₹0
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 Competitors

18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G 256GB
  • Graphite
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
₹94,597 ₹115,197
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g 256gb
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
  • Beige
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 12 GB RAM
₹83,999 ₹93,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB
  • Graphite
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
₹83,999 ₹93,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256gb
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Beige
₹109,298 ₹139,998
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512gb

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 31.29W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Thickness

    5.3 mm

  • Height

    249.7 mm

  • Weight

    444 grams

  • Width

    177.5 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Black

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.33 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Resolution

    1668x2420 px (QHD (2k))

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 25 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2024

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    May 15, 2024 (Expected)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    iPadOS

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom

  • Shooting Modes

    Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion Video HDR ProRes Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording

  • Resolution

    12 MP Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad-color LED Flash

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Chipset

    Apple

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Nona Core (Tri core + Hexa Core)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Apple News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check Details

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Lavender Purple, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check Details

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 2024