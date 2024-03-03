Honor Pad X8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet

HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm
HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour
The starting price for the Honor Pad X8 in India is Rs. 8,999. At Amazon, the Honor Pad X8 can be purchased for Rs. 8,999. This is the Honor Pad X8 base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Hour. ...Read More Read Less
