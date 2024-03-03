 Honor Pad X8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Home Tablets in India Honor Tablet Honor Pad X8

Honor Pad X8

Honor Pad X8 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad X8 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad X8 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 03 March 2024
HonorPadX8_Capacity_5100mAh
HonorPadX8_RAM_3GB
HonorPadX8_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹8,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
3 GB
460 grams
₹8,999 57% OFF
Honor Pad X8 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad X8 in India is Rs. 8,999.  At Amazon, the Honor Pad X8 can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.  This is the Honor Pad X8 base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Hour. ...Read More

57% off

HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm

HONOR Pad X8 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, Tuv Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour
₹20,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Honor Pad X8 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Colours

    Blue Hour

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Width

    159 mm

  • Height

    240.2 mm

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.72 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    March 13, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Model

    Pad X8

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Honor Pad X8