Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD

Lenovo Tab M8 FHD is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 6,948 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM8FHD_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM8FHD_Ram_3GB
LenovoTabM8FHD_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹6,948
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5000 mAh
3 GB
305 grams
Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD in India is Rs. 6,948.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD can be purchased for Rs. 6,730.  This is the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Weight

    305 grams

  • Colours

    Platinum Grey

  • Width

    198.2 mm

  • Height

    122.6 mm

  • Thickness

    8.15 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.64 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    September 10, 2020 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab M8 FHD

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

    Lenovo Tab M8 Fhd