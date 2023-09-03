 Lenovo Tab M7 Lte 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB

Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM7LTE32GB_Capacity_3500mAh
LenovoTabM7LTE32GB_Ram_2GB
LenovoTabM7LTE32GB_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹7,499
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3500 mAh
2 GB
236 grams
₹6,450 35% OFF
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB in India is Rs. 7,499.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB can be purchased for Rs. 6,450.  This is the Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen)| 7 Inch

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen)| 7 Inch (17.78 cm)| 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| WiFi + 4G LTE| Speaker with Dolby Audio |Color: Iron Grey (ZA9G0005IN)
₹14,000 ₹7,499
Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black

Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black (Tab M7-7305X)
₹14,000 ₹7,500
Lenovo Tab M7 Lte 32gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Weight

    236 grams

  • Colours

    Iron Grey

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Model

    Tab M7 LTE 32GB

  • Launch Date

    August 28, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8765B

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Lenovo Tab M7 Lte 32gb