BGMI tips: Know how you can use the in-game vehicle strategically than just to drive around

BGMI tips: Over the months, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has gained immense popularity among warzone players. In such games, players are looking for new tricks to outplay their enemies or they try to find new ways to play the game smartly to survive till the last zone. While BGMI is a type of game which requires strategic planning and practice to master it, there are a few ways through which you can play the game smartly without having to worry much about your gaming skills. If you are someone who is looking for such BGMI tips then we have found the right ones for you.

Have you ever utilized BGMI's in-game vehicle for moving from one place to another or to go to the game circle? Well, do you know you can make more use of these vehicles than just driving around? Check out these BGMI tips to utilize the full potential of vehicles.

Type of vehicle in BGMI

UAZ: It's a four-seater jeep which comes with a roof and it has a strong build which protects players from getting much damage. Dacia: It's also a four-seater car which moves fast and comes with a roof to protect the players. Coupe RB: It is a Dacia-like car, however, it only allows two players to sit and it's a bit tricky to drive. Buggy: It also allows two players to travel, however, with this players can easily travel through rocky and bumpy terrain. Motorcycle: It's a two-wheeler in which two players can sit, however, it restricts the player sitting in the back to using AR guns. Motorcycle with sidechair supporter: It enables three players to sit and move around.

BGMI tips to use in-game vehicles smartly

Cars with roofs such as UAZ, Dacia or Coupe RB can be also used as cover when you suddenly encounter the enemy in your way. Additionally, it also gives players a chance to shoot the enemies from behind the car.

For vehicles like Buggy and motorcycles, you can use it to run faster from the enemies, especially when you end up in a camping situation. These are small vehicles which enable users to run from hot zone areas faster.

Players can also use vehicles to shoot enemies from the car itself as it allows them to take a peak and aim at enemies. This BGMI tip can come in handy when another squad is following you.

The vehicles are very useful to get in the safe circle quickly. If you have landed far from the gaming zone and you need to quickly get inside then find any kind of in-game vehicle to cover the larger portion of the map quickly.

Sometimes vehicles can work as well as a bomb itself. So if you spot enemies driving in the car, instead of aiming the player, aim at the car's front bonnet to make it burst, it will quickly knock down the enemy.

