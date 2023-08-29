DD Returns OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil horror comedy online

DD Returns OTT release: Horror comedy films are a dime a dozen these days, with films like Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming box office hits in the last few years. The third installment of the Tamil horror comedy series Dhilluku Dhuddu, DD Returns, made its box office debut on July 28. It has been a hit so far, with a box office collection of about Rs. 40 crore. However, the film is now struggling to attract viewers as the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer made its big screen debut earlier this month.

Almost a month after its theatrical release, the OTT release date for DD Returns has been announced. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can watch DD Returns on OTT platforms online.

DD Returns OTT release: Details

DD Returns is a Tamil-language horror comedy starring Santhanam in the lead role. His last two films in this series, Dhilluku Dhuddu and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, were considered hits, and the third installment is expected to follow the same route.

The film follows the journey of a group of friends who steal a bag filled with jewels and money, and while on the run from the police, they hide in a bungalow that is supposedly haunted. What follows next is a thrilling but funny tale of the ghost messing with the group. It is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Apart from Santhanam, DD Returns stars Surbhi, Redin Kingsley, Maran, Masoom Shankar and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by debutant S Premanand, and produced under the banner of RK Entertainment by C Ramesh Kumar.

DD Returns OTT release: When, where to watch online

Despite being released in theaters just a month ago, DDD Returns is all set to make its OTT debut soon. It will premiere on Indian streaming service ZEE5 on September 1.

Announcing the film's OTT debut, the official account of ZEE5 Tamil posted on X (formerly Twitter), “THE GALATTA GANG IS BACK WITH A BANG! The biggest comedy blockbuster of the year is coming to ZEE5! Premieres on 1st September! STAY TUNED!”

Therefore, you can watch DD Returns on ZEE5 starting September 1, as long as you have a subscription to the platform.