Home How To DD Returns OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil horror comedy online

DD Returns OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil horror comedy online

Tamil horror comedy DD Returns, which is the third installment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu series, is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 18:55 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
DD Returns OTT release
View all Images
DD Returns is a Tamil-language horror comedy starring Santhanam. (YouTube (Think Music India))

DD Returns OTT release: Horror comedy films are a dime a dozen these days, with films like Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming box office hits in the last few years. The third installment of the Tamil horror comedy series Dhilluku Dhuddu, DD Returns, made its box office debut on July 28. It has been a hit so far, with a box office collection of about Rs. 40 crore. However, the film is now struggling to attract viewers as the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer made its big screen debut earlier this month.

Almost a month after its theatrical release, the OTT release date for DD Returns has been announced. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can watch DD Returns on OTT platforms online.

DD Returns OTT release: Details

DD Returns is a Tamil-language horror comedy starring Santhanam in the lead role. His last two films in this series, Dhilluku Dhuddu and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, were considered hits, and the third installment is expected to follow the same route.

The film follows the journey of a group of friends who steal a bag filled with jewels and money, and while on the run from the police, they hide in a bungalow that is supposedly haunted. What follows next is a thrilling but funny tale of the ghost messing with the group. It is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Apart from Santhanam, DD Returns stars Surbhi, Redin Kingsley, Maran, Masoom Shankar and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by debutant S Premanand, and produced under the banner of RK Entertainment by C Ramesh Kumar.

DD Returns OTT release: When, where to watch online

Despite being released in theaters just a month ago, DDD Returns is all set to make its OTT debut soon. It will premiere on Indian streaming service ZEE5 on September 1.

Announcing the film's OTT debut, the official account of ZEE5 Tamil posted on X (formerly Twitter), “THE GALATTA GANG IS BACK WITH A BANG! The biggest comedy blockbuster of the year is coming to ZEE5! Premieres on 1st September! STAY TUNED!”

Therefore, you can watch DD Returns on ZEE5 starting September 1, as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 18:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets