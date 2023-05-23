Bhediya OTT release REVEALED: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan horror-comedy online

Horror comedy is a relatively new genre in Indian cinema, but it has quickly gained popularity in recent years. Films like Stree, Go Goa Gone, and Bulbbul have shown that there is a strong liking for this genre in India. And now, Bhediya, the much-awaited horror-comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will be making its digital debut in just days' time. The film is set in the jungles of Assam and brings out a unique tale of werewolves in an Indian context. So check out when and where to watch the Bhediya OTT release.

Bhediya OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Interestingly, it is the third horror-comedy installment from the producer who is also known for Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021). Bhediya was released in November 2022.

Bhediya follows the journey of Bhaskar Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life takes an abrupt turn as he turns into a werewolf. He, along with his partner, played by Kriti Sanon, tries to deal with this situation as they unravel a sinister plot that puts the entire town at risk.

Alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Saurabh Shukla in notable roles. Additionally, actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles from the film Stree.

A trailer of the film was posted to YouTube by JioStudios and it has amassed 23 million views, 589,000 likes, and more than 34000 comments, highlighting its popularity.

Bhediya OTT release: When, where to watch

Bhediya will premiere on JioCinema on May 26. The official Twitter account of the platform announced the film recently in a tweet that said, “Jungle jungle baat chali hai pata hai chala hai, Bhediya is now coming to entertain you all, only on #JioCinema”. The best part is you can watch the Bhediya on JioCinema for free as the platform does not require any subscription to watch content if you are a Jio user. So, you can catch the Bhediya OTT release from the comfort of your home for free!