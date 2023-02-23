Varisu OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay starrer in Hindi, Tamil online

Varisu is a Tamil-language drama film released in theaters on January 11 and it has gone on to achieve great box office success since then. The film explores interpersonal relationships and the impact of losing a father figure. It presents a distinctive perspective on grief that is worth watching. Additionally, it features superstar Vijay in the lead role, which should further pique your interest.

If you want to watch the film, you should know that its OTT release date in Tamil as well as Hindi has been revealed. Know where to watch the Varisu OTT release online.

Varisu: Plot

Varisu roughly translates to 'Heir'. The movie revolves around Vijay Rajendran who's the youngest son of an eminent businessman Rajendran Palanisamy who is disowned and thrown out of the house after he refuses to join the family business. He launches his own business and becomes successful. Their lives go on until Rajendran Palanisamy is diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Vijay returns home after 7 years at the behest of his mother. What happens next is an emotion-filled journey which is sure to engage audiences.

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who is known for Yevadu (2014) which is one of the biggest movies in South India. Interestingly, Varisu saw its theatrical release on January 11 and has been a box-office success.

Now just a month later, the box office hit is taking the OTT route and will be releasing on OTT streaming platforms.

Varisu OTT release

Varisu was released on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil-language yesterday, February 23. However, those who want to catch this flick in Hindi might have to wait a little. Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Varisu will be available to stream in Hindi starting March 8. In anticipation of the release, the Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “no more holding back! This ultimate entertainer now comes to you in Hindi #VarisuOnPrime, Mar 8 in Hindi!”

You can watch it online from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.