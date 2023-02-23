    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Varisu OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay starrer in Hindi, Tamil online

    Varisu OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay starrer in Hindi, Tamil online

    The OTT release date for Vijay-starrer Varisu has been revealed. Know when and where to watch this Vijay starrer online in Tamil and Hindi.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 13:29 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Varisu OTT release
    View all Images
    Varisu OTT release: Know when and where to watch the movie online. (YouTube)

    Varisu is a Tamil-language drama film released in theaters on January 11 and it has gone on to achieve great box office success since then. The film explores interpersonal relationships and the impact of losing a father figure. It presents a distinctive perspective on grief that is worth watching. Additionally, it features superstar Vijay in the lead role, which should further pique your interest.

    If you want to watch the film, you should know that its OTT release date in Tamil as well as Hindi has been revealed. Know where to watch the Varisu OTT release online.

    Varisu: Plot

    Varisu roughly translates to 'Heir'. The movie revolves around Vijay Rajendran who's the youngest son of an eminent businessman Rajendran Palanisamy who is disowned and thrown out of the house after he refuses to join the family business. He launches his own business and becomes successful. Their lives go on until Rajendran Palanisamy is diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Vijay returns home after 7 years at the behest of his mother. What happens next is an emotion-filled journey which is sure to engage audiences.

    The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who is known for Yevadu (2014) which is one of the biggest movies in South India. Interestingly, Varisu saw its theatrical release on January 11 and has been a box-office success.

    Now just a month later, the box office hit is taking the OTT route and will be releasing on OTT streaming platforms.

    Varisu OTT release

    Varisu was released on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil-language yesterday, February 23. However, those who want to catch this flick in Hindi might have to wait a little. Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Varisu will be available to stream in Hindi starting March 8. In anticipation of the release, the Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “no more holding back! This ultimate entertainer now comes to you in Hindi #VarisuOnPrime, Mar 8 in Hindi!”

    You can watch it online from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 13:29 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users