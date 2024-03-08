Showtime OTT release today: Know when, where to watch Emraan Hashmi web series online

Showtime OTT release today: Unlock the glitzy mysteries behind the silver screen as Karan Johar throws his weight behind Disney+ Hotstar's latest web series, "Showtime." The star-studded cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and other notable actors, promising an insider's perspective into the enigmatic world of Bollywood. Speculation is rife that the series might draw inspiration from Johar's own life, fueling curiosity about the untold tales of the multimillion-dollar industry. Do you also want to know about what really happens inside the multimillion-dollar industry? Know more about the Showtime web series and its OTT release today.

Showtime OTT release today: Cast, Plot, and more

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, with Karan Johar at the production helm, "Showtime" peels back the glamorous façade of Bollywood, delving into the struggles faced by actors behind the scenes. Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, and a stellar ensemble cast promise a riveting journey into the emotional rollercoaster that unfolds behind the sets.

Quoting Johar from an OTT interview, the drama series is lauded for portraying the myriad shades of the industry, blending showbiz, glamour, drama, and the unspoken emotions that underpin the film world. As anticipation mounts, "Showtime" is gearing up for its OTT debut, inviting audiences to witness the unseen facets of Bollywood.

Showtime OTT release today: Where to watch online

Showtime episodes have already streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In an earlier X post by the streaming platform, it stated a dialogue from the series, which said, “Cinema dhanda nahi, dharm hai.” Which makes the web series even more exciting to stream.

Remember, to take off on this cinematic journey through Disney+ Hotstar, you'll need to opt for their monthly or yearly subscription plan. So, buckle up for an exhilarating ride through the reels of "Showtime," where the silver screen's secrets are unveiled, and the drama transcends beyond the glitz and glamour.