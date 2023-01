Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 19: You could grab the Hip Kid Bundle, check now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 19: Check out step by step guide to unlock today’s bunch of rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 19: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed that a fun new mode has been added to the game. The tweet said, “Big Heads, bigger Headshots. Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 19

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

MCPTFNXZF4TA

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

ZZATXB24QES8

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 19: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.