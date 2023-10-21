Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: Get amazing rewards and check out the Smash Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: Free Fire enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting the re-launch of the game in India. Excitement among players skyrocketed when it was about to launch on September 5. However, players were disheartened when the re-launch got delayed. And thereafter, there has been no news update on the matter. Free Fire had been banned due to security concerns in India.

However, for the other geographies, Garena is hosting a Smash Top-Up event, which will end today, October 21. So, this is your last chance to participate. This event offers a chance to obtain rewards when you purchase diamonds. The rewards are tiered based on the number of diamonds you buy:

1-Purchase 100 Diamonds to receive the Free Smash the Feather emote.

2-Buy 300 Diamonds to get the Free Sunset Explorer (Mask).

3-Purchase 500 Diamonds to acquire the Free Sunset Explorer (Head).

4-Get 700 Diamonds to receive the Free Sunset Explorer (Shoes).

5-Buy 900 Diamonds to unlock the Free Sunset Explorer (Bottom).

6-Purchase 1000 Diamonds to obtain the Free Sunset Explorer (Top) and all the rewards at once.

The Smash Top-Up event is concluding today, so it's advisable to take advantage of it before it ends.

Additionally, Garena regularly releases redeem codes for valuable rewards, but they tend to expire quickly, so be sure to claim them promptly. Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 21

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

