Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: Get amazing rewards and check out the Smash Top-Up event
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 21: Today is the last day of the Smash Top-up event, so hurry up and collect rewards!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: Free Fire enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting the re-launch of the game in India. Excitement among players skyrocketed when it was about to launch on September 5. However, players were disheartened when the re-launch got delayed. And thereafter, there has been no news update on the matter. Free Fire had been banned due to security concerns in India.
However, for the other geographies, Garena is hosting a Smash Top-Up event, which will end today, October 21. So, this is your last chance to participate. This event offers a chance to obtain rewards when you purchase diamonds. The rewards are tiered based on the number of diamonds you buy:
1-Purchase 100 Diamonds to receive the Free Smash the Feather emote.
2-Buy 300 Diamonds to get the Free Sunset Explorer (Mask).
3-Purchase 500 Diamonds to acquire the Free Sunset Explorer (Head).
4-Get 700 Diamonds to receive the Free Sunset Explorer (Shoes).
5-Buy 900 Diamonds to unlock the Free Sunset Explorer (Bottom).
6-Purchase 1000 Diamonds to obtain the Free Sunset Explorer (Top) and all the rewards at once.
The Smash Top-Up event is concluding today, so it's advisable to take advantage of it before it ends.
We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Additionally, Garena regularly releases redeem codes for valuable rewards, but they tend to expire quickly, so be sure to claim them promptly. Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today:
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 21
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 21: How to use FF redeem codes
1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.
3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.
4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!
One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71697861801728