 Anil Kapoor makes TIME's 100 Most Influential AI cover, but Sam Altman doesn’t | Tech News
Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here's why

Anil Kapoor is a part of TIME100 AI 2024 list, and has made it to the cover. But why is he on the list, and why isn't OpenAI CEO Sam Altman not on the cover? Read on to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 11:17 IST
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, known for his acting and a legendary career spanning several decades, has found himself on TIME magazine's Most Influential 100 People in AI Cover. But a Bollywood celebrity on a magazine cover about artificial intelligence? How did that happen? We're sure you're scratching your head, wondering how someone like Anil Kapoor, who's known for a different line of work, made it to TIME's cover about AI. Well, as it turns out, Anil Kapoor has been vocal about his concerns over the unauthorised use of his face in various online posts, including images, GIFs, and videos.

Anil Kapoor's Fight Against AI in New Delhi High Court

For those uninitiated, Anil Kapoor filed a suit in the New Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality—including his name, image, voice, and more—to prevent any unlawful use on social media, as reported by Variety.

Kapoor was reportedly unhappy about the use of his popular dialogues, like “jhakaas,” in various deepfake videos and memes. Now, this phrase is protected by court orders. “My intention is not to interfere with anyone's freedom of expression or to penalise anyone. My intent was to seek protection of my personality rights and prevent any misuse for commercial gains, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence,” Kapoor told the publication.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Isn't on the Cover, but Anil Kapoor Is?

Yes, Sam Altman may not have made it to the cover photo, but that doesn't mean he is not a part of the TIME100 AI 2024 list, which celebrates the top 100 people in the world of artificial intelligence. Alongside Sam Altman, other big tech leaders like Satya Nadella, Jensen Huang, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg have also made the list. In addition to tech leaders, popular YouTubers like Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, politicians like Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and IT, India, and actors like Scarlett Johansson have also been included.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 11:17 IST
