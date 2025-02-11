Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News 5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more

PC gaming in 2025 feels more exciting than ever. From intense battles to deep storytelling, these five games will keep you hooked with their unique experiences.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 17:11 IST
Icon
Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more
5 PC games
1/8 The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/8 Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
image caption
3/8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
image caption
4/8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)
image caption
5/8 Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
image caption
6/8 Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
image caption
7/8 Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
image caption
8/8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
5 PC games
icon View all Images
Looking for the best PC games to play? Here are five top choices across genres. (Pexels)

PC gaming in 2025 continues to offer a diverse range of experiences, from strategy games to fast-paced shooters and expansive RPGs. With hardware advancements and an extensive game library, players can explore new and familiar worlds with enhanced visuals, high frame rates, and immersive gameplay features. Whether using a high-end PC setup or a standard laptop, there are plenty of options for all kinds of players.

Here are five standout PC games of 2025 that deliver engaging gameplay across different genres.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

Warframe

Warframe is a free-to-play MMO that places players in the role of powerful space ninjas, battling enemies across the solar system. The game offers fast-paced action, allowing players to use various weapons and abilities to defeat opponents. Alongside its combat, Warframe includes side activities such as fishing and resource gathering. With regular updates and expansions, the game continues to expand its universe, making it a strong choice for MMO fans.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations

Baldur's Gate 3

Set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, Baldur's Gate 3 is a party-based RPG that takes players through the Forgotten Realms. The game offers turn-based combat, strategic battles, and a deep storyline filled with quests and characters. Developed by Larian Studios, known for its work on Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an immersive RPG experience that appeals to both longtime D&D fans and newcomers.

Also read: Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Valorant

Valorant is a tactical shooter that combines elements of Counter-Strike with hero-based gameplay similar to Overwatch. Each character, or agent, has unique abilities that add strategic depth to matches. The game emphasizes team coordination, positioning, and precise aiming. Players can choose from a variety of agents, each catering to different playstyles, making it a strong option for those who enjoy competitive shooters.

Also read: PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is a turn-based monster-taming game that introduces a fresh approach to the genre. Players can capture and fuse creatures, creating unique combinations to use in battle. The game includes an engaging narrative, a diverse world to explore, and a strong post-game experience. With a mix of familiar mechanics and innovative ideas, Cassette Beasts offers a new take on monster-collecting RPGs.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Black Myth: Wukong

Inspired by Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game that follows Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. The game features an open world, intense battles, and a variety of skills and weapons. Fans of action RPGs like Dark Souls and Elden Ring will recognise its challenging combat and strategic gameplay. With expansions planned, the game continues to grow its content for players who enjoy difficult encounters and exploration.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 17:11 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets