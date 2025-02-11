5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more

PC gaming in 2025 continues to offer a diverse range of experiences, from strategy games to fast-paced shooters and expansive RPGs. With hardware advancements and an extensive game library, players can explore new and familiar worlds with enhanced visuals, high frame rates, and immersive gameplay features. Whether using a high-end PC setup or a standard laptop, there are plenty of options for all kinds of players.

Here are five standout PC games of 2025 that deliver engaging gameplay across different genres.

Warframe

Warframe is a free-to-play MMO that places players in the role of powerful space ninjas, battling enemies across the solar system. The game offers fast-paced action, allowing players to use various weapons and abilities to defeat opponents. Alongside its combat, Warframe includes side activities such as fishing and resource gathering. With regular updates and expansions, the game continues to expand its universe, making it a strong choice for MMO fans.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations

Baldur's Gate 3

Set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, Baldur's Gate 3 is a party-based RPG that takes players through the Forgotten Realms. The game offers turn-based combat, strategic battles, and a deep storyline filled with quests and characters. Developed by Larian Studios, known for its work on Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an immersive RPG experience that appeals to both longtime D&D fans and newcomers.

Also read: Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Valorant

Valorant is a tactical shooter that combines elements of Counter-Strike with hero-based gameplay similar to Overwatch. Each character, or agent, has unique abilities that add strategic depth to matches. The game emphasizes team coordination, positioning, and precise aiming. Players can choose from a variety of agents, each catering to different playstyles, making it a strong option for those who enjoy competitive shooters.

Also read: PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is a turn-based monster-taming game that introduces a fresh approach to the genre. Players can capture and fuse creatures, creating unique combinations to use in battle. The game includes an engaging narrative, a diverse world to explore, and a strong post-game experience. With a mix of familiar mechanics and innovative ideas, Cassette Beasts offers a new take on monster-collecting RPGs.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Black Myth: Wukong

Inspired by Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game that follows Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. The game features an open world, intense battles, and a variety of skills and weapons. Fans of action RPGs like Dark Souls and Elden Ring will recognise its challenging combat and strategic gameplay. With expansions planned, the game continues to grow its content for players who enjoy difficult encounters and exploration.