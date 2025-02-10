GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

Last week, it was confirmed that GTA 6 is still set to launch in 2025, with a planned fall 2025 release. This was revealed during Rockstar's latest earnings report, which reassured fans and made many happy. Although we still do not have a second trailer for the game, people are relieved that it has not been delayed—at least for now. That being said, now is the perfect time to remind fans about the potential gameplay elements and gameplay leaks that have surfaced so far. Most of these leaks date back several years to a massive-scale leak, and some are new claims. Read on for the details.

Also Read: GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

1. More Explorable Buildings

Recent reports suggest that players will be able to enter around 40% of the buildings in the game, a significant improvement over previous GTA titles. Leaked gameplay footage from about two years ago showed Lucia entering a diner, where she proceeded to hold up the place and scare everyone.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This suggests that diners will be explorable, and it wouldn't be surprising to see other buildings like salons, clubs, and important landmarks being accessible as well. This will undoubtedly enhance the game's realism.

2. More Destructible Buildings

It is also speculated that some buildings will be destructible, featuring next-gen destruction physics. This, combined with a higher number of explorable buildings, would add even more realism to the game. Imagine walls and roofs collapsing, and glass breaking—GTA 6's destruction mechanics are expected to be more advanced than ever.

Also Read: Oppo Find N5 launch date confirmed- Here's when the thinnest foldable is launching

3. A Diverse Range Of NPCs

If you have seen the first trailer of GTA 6, chances are you noticed the beach scene filled with a variety of NPCsengaged in different activities. From women walking and fitness enthusiasts running with their dogs to people applying sunscreen, influencers clicking pictures, jet ski riders, and even police helicopters in the background—the level of NPC detail sure seems impressive.

With GTA 6, you can expect to encounter random NPC interactions that may trigger dialogue or side missions. This was something we saw in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, and Rockstar appears to be expanding on it significantly.

4. More Interaction With Flora and Fauna

GTA 6 is expected to feature a wide range of animals, including crocodiles, flamingos, and new dog breeds, with even more species potentially being revealed later.

Imagine exploring Florida's Everglades, encountering alligators, or perhaps, even taking on a mission that requires you to navigate past dangerous wildlife. It would be great if Rockstar integrates animals into core gameplay mechanics, making them more than just visual details.

5. Two Playable Characters

The first trailer showcased Jason and Lucia's adventures, but it did not explicitly confirm whether both will be playable. However, based on gameplay leaks, we can confidently say that both Jason and Lucia will be playable protagonists.

Leaked footage also reveals distinct movement animations for Lucia, suggesting that playing as her will feel different from Jason. Similar to GTA 5, where Franklin was skilled at driving while Trevor excelled at flying planes, GTA 6 might offer character-specific abilities.

Imagine a scenario where certain areas in Vice City are more accessible for Lucia but not for Jason—that could add an interesting dynamic to the game.

Also Read: Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage