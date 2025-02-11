GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently discussed GTA 6, AI usage, and concerns about violence in an interview with CNBC, following the company's latest earnings report. The company's stock price reached a record high, and Zelnick attributed its success to the entire gaming lineup rather than a single title.

GTA 6's development process was a key topic in the interview. Zelnick emphasised Rockstar Games' commitment to creative precision, which contributes to the long development timeline. He noted that GTA 5 set industry standards across multiple console generations, and anticipation for GTA 6 remains high.

GTA 6: AI and Ethical Concerns in Gaming

On the role of AI in game development, Zelnick acknowledged that digital tools have been part of the industry for years. However, he emphasised that human creativity drives innovation. When asked about concerns over AI replacing voice actors, he supported fair compensation for their work, stating that Take-Two believes in protecting and paying human creators.

The interview (via Rockstarintel) addressed concerns about realistic graphics influencing real-world behaviour. Zelnick dismissed the notion that entertainment causes violence, stating that it reflects rather than creates behaviour. He compared video games to TV and movies, which have long used realistic visuals without causing societal harm.

Zelnick also clarified that GTA, while fictional, draws inspiration from the real world without directly replicating it. The game features entirely original brands rather than real-world ones.

GTA 6 Release: Regulatory Issues and Future Expectations

When discussing regulatory matters, Zelnick reflected on previous comments about the FTC and regulation. He supported appropriate enforcement of antitrust laws while acknowledging that trade policies, such as tariffs, could impact game pricing.

Meanwhile, anticipation for GTA 6 continues to grow. Fans are eager for a second trailer, with speculation about a release window. Some believe Rockstar will ramp up marketing six months before launch, while others worry about possible delays.

Many expect a new trailer in the coming months, possibly in spring, which could confirm the game's final release date. Rockstar has not announced a timeline, but interest in the game remains high.