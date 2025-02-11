Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations

Take-Two CEO addresses GTA 6’s development, AI concerns, and violence debates, while fans eagerly await the next trailer amid speculation about the game’s release timeline.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 10:55 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online.
A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game's setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map.
Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5.
GTA 6
Lucia's Partner's Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character's role.
Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on February 6, 2025.
As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game's launch.
GTA 6
Take-Two CEO has addressed GTA 6’s AI, development, violence concerns, and growing anticipation for its release. (Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently discussed GTA 6, AI usage, and concerns about violence in an interview with CNBC, following the company's latest earnings report. The company's stock price reached a record high, and Zelnick attributed its success to the entire gaming lineup rather than a single title.

GTA 6's development process was a key topic in the interview. Zelnick emphasised Rockstar Games' commitment to creative precision, which contributes to the long development timeline. He noted that GTA 5 set industry standards across multiple console generations, and anticipation for GTA 6 remains high.

Also read: GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

GTA 6: AI and Ethical Concerns in Gaming

On the role of AI in game development, Zelnick acknowledged that digital tools have been part of the industry for years. However, he emphasised that human creativity drives innovation. When asked about concerns over AI replacing voice actors, he supported fair compensation for their work, stating that Take-Two believes in protecting and paying human creators.

The interview (via Rockstarintel) addressed concerns about realistic graphics influencing real-world behaviour. Zelnick dismissed the notion that entertainment causes violence, stating that it reflects rather than creates behaviour. He compared video games to TV and movies, which have long used realistic visuals without causing societal harm.

Also read: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

Zelnick also clarified that GTA, while fictional, draws inspiration from the real world without directly replicating it. The game features entirely original brands rather than real-world ones.

GTA 6 Release: Regulatory Issues and Future Expectations

When discussing regulatory matters, Zelnick reflected on previous comments about the FTC and regulation. He supported appropriate enforcement of antitrust laws while acknowledging that trade policies, such as tariffs, could impact game pricing.

Meanwhile, anticipation for GTA 6 continues to grow. Fans are eager for a second trailer, with speculation about a release window. Some believe Rockstar will ramp up marketing six months before launch, while others worry about possible delays.

Also read: Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Many expect a new trailer in the coming months, possibly in spring, which could confirm the game's final release date. Rockstar has not announced a timeline, but interest in the game remains high.

