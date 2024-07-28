 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 172,999 in India with 48 MP + 10.5 MP + 10.8 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G4 Processor , 4650 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold now with free delivery.
Obsidian
Price : ₹172,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Variants & Price

The price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India is Rs. 172,999 . This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian. The status of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

16 GB

Display

8.0 inches

Battery

4650 mAh

Rear Camera

48 MP + 10.5 MP + 10.8 MP

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Latest Update

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
6
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Battery

    4650 mAh

  • Front Camera

    10 MP + 10 MP

  • Processor

    Google Tensor G4

  • Rear Camera

    48 MP + 10.5 MP + 10.8 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4650 mAh

  • Height

    155.2 mm

  • Thickness

    10.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Colours

    Obsidian

  • Width

    77.1 mm

  • Weight

    257 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IPX8

  • Display Type

    LTPO OLED

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    172.39 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    2076x2152 px

  • Pixel Density

    374 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle Camera(23 mm focal length)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel PD autofocus

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Google

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Laser autofocus, Quad Phase Detection autofocus

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Resolution

    48 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle (82° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, IMX787, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)10.5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(3.4" sensor size)10.8 MP , Telephoto Camera(112 mm focal length)

  • Video Recording Features

    Optical Image stabilization Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR Audio Zoom Stereo recording

  • Image Resolution

    8000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    3.2, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N70 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N14 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N70 / N71 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    Google Tensor G4

  • Co-Processor

    Titan M2

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 1.92 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A520)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
10 6 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 10  /  10
10 10 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Pixel 9 Pro Fold to launch soon: Know what to expect from new gen Google Foldable

Jul 28, 2024

Pixel 9 series price leaked: Check out the expected price hike for new-gen

Jul 20, 2024

Google I/O 2024: All the expected announcements

May 05, 2024

Google Pixel 8a Vs Pixel 7a: What we expect- price, features, camera and more

May 01, 2024

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024
Related Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold News

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched as India’s ‘most expensive’ foldable phone: Price, design, features and more
14 Aug 2024

Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
13 Aug 2024

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
13 Aug 2024

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model
13 Aug 2024
Last updated date: 17 August 2024
    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender