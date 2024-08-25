 Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online | How-to
Home How To Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online

The Aadhaar card is essential for Indian residents, but if lost or stolen, it's important to check for misuse and protect your details. Here's how to do it.

Updated on: Aug 25 2024, 17:00 IST
Know how to protect and monitor your Aadhaar card from misuse with these essential steps. (Bloomberg)

The Aadhaar card serves as a crucial identity and address proof for residents in India. This 12-digit number is necessary for accessing various services, including government schemes, telecommunications, and banking. In case of theft or loss, protecting your Aadhaar details and monitoring for misuse becomes essential.

How to Check for Aadhaar Card Misuse Online

1. Visit the myAadhaar Portal: Go to the official myAadhaar website.

2. Log In: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then select ‘Login With OTP.'

3. Verify OTP: Input the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click ‘Login.'

4. View Authentication History: Select ‘Authentication History' and choose a date range to review your Aadhaar usage. Report any suspicious activities on the UIDAI website.

How to Lock Your Aadhaar Card Biometrics Online

1. Access the myAadhaar Portal: Visit the myAadhaar website.

2. Lock Aadhaar: Click on ‘Lock/Unlock Aadhaar,' read the guidelines, and proceed.

3. Enter Details: Provide your virtual ID, full name, Pincode, and captcha, then click ‘Send OTP.'

4. Complete Locking Process: Enter the OTP received and click ‘Submit' to lock your Aadhaar card.

How to Report Aadhaar Misuse Online

If you suspect misuse of your Aadhaar card, report it by calling 1947, emailing help@uidai.gov.in, or filing a complaint on the UIDAI website.

Prevent Misuse of Aadhaar Card Photocopies

1. Attest Photocopies: Sign photocopies and specify the purpose, date, and time.

2. Use Masked Aadhaar: Obtain a masked Aadhaar card where the first 8 digits are hidden. Go to the myAadhaar portal, select ‘Download Aadhaar,' choose ‘Do you want a masked Aadhaar?' and download the document.

 

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 17:00 IST
