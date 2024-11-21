The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a premium smartphone that combines a stunning display, powerful performance, and versatile cameras to deliver an excellent user experience. It features a 6.78 inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant colours and fluid visuals even in bright outdoor conditions. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, adding durability against everyday wear and tear.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM, the Find X8 Pro handles multitasking, gaming, and streaming effortlessly. It offers 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The phone’s camera system is impressive, with four 50MP lenses on the back. These include a main camera for detailed shots, an ultra-wide lens for capturing wider scenes, and two periscope telephoto lenses that deliver sharp zoomed-in photos without losing quality. The 32MP front camera ensures clear and vibrant selfies and video calls.

With a 5910mAh battery, the Find X8 Pro easily lasts through a full day of use and supports fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging for quick power-ups. Its IP68 rating protects it from water and dust, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Overall, the OPPO Find X8 Pro offers a well-rounded package for users seeking performance, photography, and durability.