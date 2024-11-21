Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OPPOFindX8Pro_FrontCamera_32MP
OPPOFindX8Pro_RAM_16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40311/heroimage/165498-v3-oppo-find-x8-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOFindX8Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40311/heroimage/165498-v3-oppo-find-x8-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOFindX8Pro_3
Release date : 21 November 2024

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 81,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Find X8 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Find X8 Pro now with free delivery.
Space Black Pearl White

OPPO Find X8 Pro Price in India and other variants

OPPO Find X8 Pro price starts at ₹81,999 and goes upto ₹NA. OPPO Find X8 Pro is available in 1 options. Market Status of OPPO Find X8 Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹81,999 25% OFF Black
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

OPPO Find X8 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (4nm)

Experience superior multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and thermal control, making every task seamless and responsive.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear, 32 MP Front

Capture stunning images with rich detail and vibrant colors, even in low light. The versatile quad-camera setup offers excellent zoom and 4K video recording for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 16 GB + UFS 4.0 512 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for files and games, ensuring you have space for everything you need.

display
Display
6.78 inches ProXDR LTPO, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with stunning clarity and smoothness, ideal for gaming and streaming even in bright outdoor settings.

battery
Battery
5910 mAh with 80W Super VOOC Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with long-lasting battery life and enjoy fast charging for quick top-ups.

summary
Ideal For

Designed for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and creators who demand high performance, excellent photography, and long-lasting battery life.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Summary

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a premium smartphone that combines a stunning display, powerful performance, and versatile cameras to deliver an excellent user experience. It features a 6.78 inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant colours and fluid visuals even in bright outdoor conditions. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, adding durability against everyday wear and tear.

 

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM, the Find X8 Pro handles multitasking, gaming, and streaming effortlessly. It offers 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

 

The phone’s camera system is impressive, with four 50MP lenses on the back. These include a main camera for detailed shots, an ultra-wide lens for capturing wider scenes, and two periscope telephoto lenses that deliver sharp zoomed-in photos without losing quality. The 32MP front camera ensures clear and vibrant selfies and video calls.

 

With a 5910mAh battery, the Find X8 Pro easily lasts through a full day of use and supports fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging for quick power-ups. Its IP68 rating protects it from water and dust, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Overall, the OPPO Find X8 Pro offers a well-rounded package for users seeking performance, photography, and durability.

 

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5910 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 80W

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 60 FPS HD @ 30 FPS

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Space Black, Pearl White

  • Weight

    215 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

  • Thickness

    8.24 mm

  • Width

    76.67 mm

  • Height

    162.27 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    ProXDR LTPO

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.6, Wide Angle (85° field-of-view), Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1/1.4" sensor size, LYT 808, 1.12µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15 mm focal length, 1/2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.6, Telephoto Camera(73 mm focal length, 1/1.95" sensor size, 0.61µm pixel size)50 MP f/4.3(135 mm focal length, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass 7i

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.8 %

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Launch Date

    November 21, 2024

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.64 W/kg

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9400

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G925

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

Related Products

12% OFF

Vivo X200 FE
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Vivo X200 Fe

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
₹89,999
Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
11% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E 256GB
Discounted price:₹70,900 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Apple iPhone 16e 256gb
9% OFF

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus
7% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Apple iPhone 16e 512gb

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G
  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,990
Check Details
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5g
Latest Mobile Phones

Other Oppo Find X8 Models

OPPO Find X8
  • Starfield Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Oppo Find X8 Pro VS Oppo Find X8
Oppo Phones

Related Oppo News

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
10 Apr 2025

Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?
28 Mar 2025

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
25 Mar 2025

Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details
21 Mar 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oppo Mobile   /   OPPO Find X8 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo Find X8 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender