Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know

As an ardent traveller, I sincerely wish that the Japanese washlet were popular across the world, because they really should be! Japan is the land of the rising sun but also the land of high-tech toilets with washlets packing the latest technologies. They combine hygiene, comfort and convenience in one sophisticated package. Like an excellent well-made coffee, a perfectly fitting watch or a packet of chips, there are some things that once you try you just cannot go back. The Japanese toilet/washlet is definitely one of them. One of the things that the Japanese have undoubtedly figured out is convenience, hygiene and comfort while using the loo. The most popular brand– Toto– is ubiquitous all over Japan and the term Washlet was coined by them in 1980 when they first introduced it in Japan.

Whether you're at a café, restaurant, train or bus station, or an airport, you'll find these washlets installed. Whether you're zipping along the ground at over 300 km/h on high-speed bullet trains like the Hayabusa or soaring through the sky among the clouds, these washlets are readily available. Japanese airlines, like ANA and Japan Airlines, have managed to install these high-tech multi-function bidets on most of their wide-body aircraft. As Indians we genuinely miss the health faucet while traveling abroad but you won't miss it in Japan.

Toto Japanese Toilet Features

Every feature on the Washlet is meticulously designed to enhance comfort and cleanliness, which is at the core of Japanese culture. Below is a non-exhaustive list of features that these washlets could have based on how premium they are:

Automatic lid open and closing

Water jet spray – Both front and back

Adjustable water pressure from mild to strong

Adjustable water temperature from mild to strong

Kids mode for the right position

Air dry to dry off the water (This would avoid usage of tissues altogether)

Ambient sound to mask toilet noises – like a waterfall or flush noises

Heated seats (So amazing on a cold day)

Self-cleaning function for nozzles

Night light

UV cleaning system

Energy saving

Some even play your choice of music while you do your business

While I was scouting Akihabara for interesting products earlier in May this year I found a lot of these Japanese toilet seats for sale from brands such Toto, Panasonic, Toshiba and Inax. While local products sold in Japan are based on 110V and won't work in India, some of these models are rated at 220V and targeted at tourists who want to take home some expensive souvenir in the form of a Japanese toilet seat. These can cost anywhere between $200 to upwards of $5,000 based on the functionality. You would also need a compatible ceramic bowl to install the seat else it would be an expensive mistake.

Japanese Toilet price in India

Fortunately, Toto sells their products in India officially and they are witnessing a significant interest in Japanese washlets here. The company reports a sharp rise in demand from both end users and businesses. Several luxury hotel chains and premium apartment complexes are adopting these washlets to offer a superior experience to their clients. Prices start at Rs. 20,000 onwards for a basic water based washlet and just requires some plumbing for water supply. For the more complete experience with heated seats, and the sophisticated remote for controlling the water flow, prices start at around Rs. 1.2 lakhs which might sound expensive at the first thought but is completely worth the money! You would require both electricity and water supply for the higher end models. It is also recommended that you purchase it along with a compatible western commode which is fine if you are planning to get it for your new home. If you are planning to install it at your existing home, you might have to shell out a few thousand rupees for a new commode.

So, you have made up your mind to get these installed at your home, here are a couple things to be aware of in the Indian context. Since the high-end washlets require electricity to operate, they won't function as expected in case of a power cut. Having backup power is essential. While there is no risk of electric shock if the product is properly installed and there are fuses that get blown in case of power surges, I would recommend investing in a voltage stabiliser as well to protect your precious investment.

Toto is a 100+ year old company that started selling basic sanitary ware and fittings and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka. The company even has a museum that showcases the history of plumbing equipment and their products over time, in case you want to check out on your next trip to Japan.

The Japanese washlet is a technological marvel and Toto claims to have sold over 60 million washlets globally. On a closing note, It is not really surprising that the “poo” emoji that is used in everyday contexts these days originated in Japan in the nineties.