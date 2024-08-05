 Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know

Toto, a popular smart toilet brand, is witnessing a significant interest in Japanese washlets in India

By: VARUN KRISHNAN
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 14:11 IST
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Products included in this article

TOTO SW3036R#01 WASHLET K300 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat, Cotton White
(742)
₹116,198
Buy now
Toto SS114 01 SoftClose Elongated Toilet Seat Cover, Cotton White
(4,050)
₹11,353
Buy now 16% OFF
KOHLER K-8297IN-0 C3 150 Elongated Warm Water Bidet Toilet Seat, White with Quiet-Close Lid and Seat, Automatic Deodorization, Self-Cleaning Wand, Adjustable Water Pressure, Nightlight, Heated Seat
₹49,999 ₹59,990
Buy now

As an ardent traveller, I sincerely wish that the Japanese washlet were popular across the world, because they really should be! Japan is the land of the rising sun but also the land of high-tech toilets with washlets packing the latest technologies. They combine hygiene, comfort and convenience in one sophisticated package. Like an excellent well-made coffee, a perfectly fitting watch or a packet of chips, there are some things that once you try you just cannot go back. The Japanese toilet/washlet is definitely one of them. One of the things that the Japanese have undoubtedly figured out is convenience, hygiene and comfort while using the loo. The most popular brand– Toto– is ubiquitous all over Japan and the term Washlet was coined by them in 1980 when they first introduced it in Japan.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
TOTO SW3036R#01 WASHLET K300 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat, Cotton White 4.6/5 ₹ 116,198
Toto SS114 01 SoftClose Elongated Toilet Seat Cover, Cotton White 4.5/5 ₹ 11,353
KOHLER K-8297IN-0 C3 150 Elongated Warm Water Bidet Toilet Seat, White with Quiet-Close Lid and Seat, Automatic Deodorization, Self-Cleaning Wand, Adjustable Water Pressure, Nightlight, Heated Seat - ₹ 49,999

Whether you're at a café, restaurant, train or bus station, or an airport, you'll find these washlets installed. Whether you're zipping along the ground at over 300 km/h on high-speed bullet trains like the Hayabusa or soaring through the sky among the clouds, these washlets are readily available. Japanese airlines, like ANA and Japan Airlines, have managed to install these high-tech multi-function bidets on most of their wide-body aircraft. As Indians we genuinely miss the health faucet while traveling abroad but you won't miss it in Japan.

Prices start at Rs. 20,000 onwards for a basic water based washlet. For the complete experience with heated seats, sophisticated remote for controlling the water flow, prices start at around Rs. 1.2 lakhs.
Prices start at Rs. 20,000 onwards for a basic water based washlet. For the complete experience with heated seats, sophisticated remote for controlling the water flow, prices start at around Rs. 1.2 lakhs.
image caption
Prices start at Rs. 20,000 onwards for a basic water based washlet. For the complete experience with heated seats, sophisticated remote for controlling the water flow, prices start at around Rs. 1.2 lakhs.

Toto Japanese Toilet Features

Every feature on the Washlet is meticulously designed to enhance comfort and cleanliness, which is at the core of Japanese culture. Below is a non-exhaustive list of features that these washlets could have based on how premium they are:

B08S48BKGQ-1
  • Automatic lid open and closing
  • Water jet spray – Both front and back
  • Adjustable water pressure from mild to strong
  • Adjustable water temperature from mild to strong
  • Kids mode for the right position
  • Air dry to dry off the water (This would avoid usage of tissues altogether)
  • Ambient sound to mask toilet noises – like a waterfall or flush noises
  • Heated seats (So amazing on a cold day)
  • Self-cleaning function for nozzles
  • Night light
  • UV cleaning system
  • Energy saving
  • Some even play your choice of music while you do your business
B0018LD9GW-2

While I was scouting Akihabara for interesting products earlier in May this year I found a lot of these Japanese toilet seats for sale from brands such Toto, Panasonic, Toshiba and Inax. While local products sold in Japan are based on 110V and won't work in India, some of these models are rated at 220V and targeted at tourists who want to take home some expensive souvenir in the form of a Japanese toilet seat. These can cost anywhere between $200 to upwards of $5,000 based on the functionality. You would also need a compatible ceramic bowl to install the seat else it would be an expensive mistake.

B08HZB149G-3

Japanese Toilet price in India

Fortunately, Toto sells their products in India officially and they are witnessing a significant interest in Japanese washlets here. The company reports a sharp rise in demand from both end users and businesses. Several luxury hotel chains and premium apartment complexes are adopting these washlets to offer a superior experience to their clients. Prices start at Rs. 20,000 onwards for a basic water based washlet and just requires some plumbing for water supply. For the more complete experience with heated seats, and the sophisticated remote for controlling the water flow, prices start at around Rs. 1.2 lakhs which might sound expensive at the first thought but is completely worth the money! You would require both electricity and water supply for the higher end models. It is also recommended that you purchase it along with a compatible western commode which is fine if you are planning to get it for your new home. If you are planning to install it at your existing home, you might have to shell out a few thousand rupees for a new commode.

Bidets sold in Japan are based on 110V voltage and won’t work in India, some of these models are rated at 220V and targeted at tourists who want to take home some expensive souvenir in the form of a Japanese toilet seat.
Bidets sold in Japan are based on 110V voltage and won’t work in India, some of these models are rated at 220V and targeted at tourists who want to take home some expensive souvenir in the form of a Japanese toilet seat.
image caption
Bidets sold in Japan are based on 110V voltage and won’t work in India, some of these models are rated at 220V and targeted at tourists who want to take home some expensive souvenir in the form of a Japanese toilet seat.

So, you have made up your mind to get these installed at your home, here are a couple things to be aware of in the Indian context. Since the high-end washlets require electricity to operate, they won't function as expected in case of a power cut. Having backup power is essential. While there is no risk of electric shock if the product is properly installed and there are fuses that get blown in case of power surges, I would recommend investing in a voltage stabiliser as well to protect your precious investment.

Toto is a 100+ year old company that started selling basic sanitary ware and fittings and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka. The company even has a museum that showcases the history of plumbing equipment and their products over time, in case you want to check out on your next trip to Japan.

The Japanese washlet is a technological marvel and Toto claims to have sold over 60 million washlets globally. On a closing note, It is not really surprising that the “poo” emoji that is used in everyday contexts these days originated in Japan in the nineties.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 09:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India: Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets