GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
Take-Two has confirmed GTA 6 will launch in fall 2025, as GTA 5 reaches 210 million sales and investor confidence in the company grows.
Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed its plan to release Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) in 2025, following its latest earnings call. The confirmation comes as GTA 5 reaches 210 million copies sold, securing its position as the second best-selling game in history after Minecraft. The call also provided insights into the company's upcoming projects and financial outlook.
GTA 6 Set for Fall 2025 Release
Rockstar Games had previously stated that GTA 6 would arrive in 2025, but there had been speculation about delays. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the release timeline, stating that GTA 6 remains on track for a fall launch. Other major titles from the publisher include Sid Meier's Civilization VII, set for February 11, and Mafia: The Old Country, scheduled for summer. Borderlands 4 is also part of Take-Two's release lineup for the year.
GTA 5's Sales Milestone and Subscription Growth
During the earnings call, Take-Two reported that GTA 5 has sold 210 million copies, further solidifying its place in gaming history. The company also highlighted growth in GTA Online's premium subscription service, GTA Plus, which has seen a 10% increase in subscriptions year-over-year.
Take-Two's Broader Gaming Portfolio
Beyond the GTA franchise, Take-Two discussed several other upcoming titles. Civilization VII has reportedly set a new preorder record, signalling strong interest in the strategy game. The company also confirmed that WWE 2K will launch on mobile this fall in partnership with Netflix. Additionally, the success of NBA 2K has helped balance slower performance in some mobile divisions, and the franchise is expected to be a key revenue driver in 2025.
Investor Confidence and Financial Outlook
The earnings report reflected a positive outlook for Take-Two's financial future. The company projects $1.53 billion in net bookings and adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the next quarter. These forecasts, combined with a strong lineup of upcoming releases, have driven investor optimism, contributing to a rise in Take-Two's stock value.
With GTA 6 expected to be a major release, Take-Two remains confident about its position in the gaming industry. The company's upcoming titles, growing subscription revenue, and strong sales performance continue to shape its trajectory heading into 2025.
