Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

Take-Two has confirmed GTA 6 will launch in fall 2025, as GTA 5 reaches 210 million sales and investor confidence in the company grows.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 14:11 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online.
A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game's setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map.
Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5.
GTA 6
Lucia's Partner's Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character's role.
Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on February 6, 2025.
As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game's launch.
GTA 6
Take-Two confirms GTA 6 for Fall 2025 as GTA 5 sales reach 210 million copies. (Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed its plan to release Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) in 2025, following its latest earnings call. The confirmation comes as GTA 5 reaches 210 million copies sold, securing its position as the second best-selling game in history after Minecraft. The call also provided insights into the company's upcoming projects and financial outlook.

GTA 6 Set for Fall 2025 Release

Rockstar Games had previously stated that GTA 6 would arrive in 2025, but there had been speculation about delays. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the release timeline, stating that GTA 6 remains on track for a fall launch. Other major titles from the publisher include Sid Meier's Civilization VII, set for February 11, and Mafia: The Old Country, scheduled for summer. Borderlands 4 is also part of Take-Two's release lineup for the year.

Also read: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

GTA 5's Sales Milestone and Subscription Growth

During the earnings call, Take-Two reported that GTA 5 has sold 210 million copies, further solidifying its place in gaming history. The company also highlighted growth in GTA Online's premium subscription service, GTA Plus, which has seen a 10% increase in subscriptions year-over-year.

Also read: Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Take-Two's Broader Gaming Portfolio

Beyond the GTA franchise, Take-Two discussed several other upcoming titles. Civilization VII has reportedly set a new preorder record, signalling strong interest in the strategy game. The company also confirmed that WWE 2K will launch on mobile this fall in partnership with Netflix. Additionally, the success of NBA 2K has helped balance slower performance in some mobile divisions, and the franchise is expected to be a key revenue driver in 2025.

Also read: PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

Investor Confidence and Financial Outlook

The earnings report reflected a positive outlook for Take-Two's financial future. The company projects $1.53 billion in net bookings and adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the next quarter. These forecasts, combined with a strong lineup of upcoming releases, have driven investor optimism, contributing to a rise in Take-Two's stock value.

With GTA 6 expected to be a major release, Take-Two remains confident about its position in the gaming industry. The company's upcoming titles, growing subscription revenue, and strong sales performance continue to shape its trajectory heading into 2025.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 14:11 IST
