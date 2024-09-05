Apple's September 2024 event is now less than a week away, slated for 9 September. At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch several new hardware products, including its flagship iPhone 16 lineup, new AirPods 4, new Apple Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 3. However, there are three products that people might expect Apple to launch, but it might not. Here, let's see what those three products are and why Apple may not launch them at the event.

1. Apple iPhone SE 4

While the Apple iPhone SE 4 is on the horizon and its launch isn't far off, it won't appear at Apple's September ‘It's Glowtime' event. Instead, it is speculated that Apple will launch it next year, sometime around March 2025. Leaks by notable insiders, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest that it will feature up-to-date internals and support Apple Intelligence features. It may also have a design that is a blend between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16, but with only a single camera.

2. Macs with M4 Chipsets

Apple is widely expected to transition to M4 chipsets for its MacBook models, including the iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Having debuted with the iPad Pro 2024 model, the M4 is currently exclusive to the iPad, but later this year, most MacBooks and the Mac lineup are expected to adopt it, along with variations like the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

3. New Apple Vision Pro

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a new entry-level Vision Pro headset, aimed at a mass audience and available at a lower price point with sensible compromises. However, as the Apple Vision Pro itself hasn't been launched in several markets, including India, it is unlikely that Apple will introduce a new headset this soon. Reports suggest that Apple will bring the cheaper headset in late 2025, with the Vision Pro 2 following in 2026.

