 Apple Event on 9 Sep: iPhone SE 4 and more not expected to launch | Mobile News

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

Apple is expected to launch a slew of new products, including the iPhone 16 series, at its 9 September event, but here are three products that are not expected to launch.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 13:04 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…
iPhone SE 4 is not expected to launch this year, and may be announced sometime in 2025. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

Apple's September 2024 event is now less than a week away, slated for 9 September. At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch several new hardware products, including its flagship iPhone 16 lineup, new AirPods 4, new Apple Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 3. However, there are three products that people might expect Apple to launch, but it might not. Here, let's see what those three products are and why Apple may not launch them at the event.

Also Read: Apple September event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now

1. Apple iPhone SE 4

While the Apple iPhone SE 4 is on the horizon and its launch isn't far off, it won't appear at Apple's September ‘It's Glowtime' event. Instead, it is speculated that Apple will launch it next year, sometime around March 2025. Leaks by notable insiders, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest that it will feature up-to-date internals and support Apple Intelligence features. It may also have a design that is a blend between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16, but with only a single camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Google Pixel 9a might feature Pixel 9's Tensor G4G4, but miss this key component

2. Macs with M4 Chipsets

Apple is widely expected to transition to M4 chipsets for its MacBook models, including the iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Having debuted with the iPad Pro 2024 model, the M4 is currently exclusive to the iPad, but later this year, most MacBooks and the Mac lineup are expected to adopt it, along with variations like the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

Also Read: WhatsApp to soon stop working for these Apple users, here's what you need to do

3. New Apple Vision Pro

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a new entry-level Vision Pro headset, aimed at a mass audience and available at a lower price point with sensible compromises. However, as the Apple Vision Pro itself hasn't been launched in several markets, including India, it is unlikely that Apple will introduce a new headset this soon. Reports suggest that Apple will bring the cheaper headset in late 2025, with the Vision Pro 2 following in 2026.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 10:41 IST
Trending: apple september event: iphone 16 pro, 16 pro max to get this much-need upgrade iphone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - all details vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 iphone 16 pro must improve in these 3 areas—and i say this after using iphone 15 pro for almost a year iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details apple september event 2024: iphone 16 pro models launching next week; what new features to expect? apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone 16 pro to come in a new brown colour? what we know about coffee and desert titanium motorola and vivo smartphone users report green line issue: here’s what we know iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Best camera phones under 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more
smart watches

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets