 Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon | Tech News
Looking for the best budget smartwatch? Check out our list of the top 10 smartwatches under 2000 in India, featuring the latest features and functionalities.

| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 10:44 IST
These are the best smartwatches under Rs. 2000 that you can buy from Amazon. (Noise)

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who want to stay connected and track their fitness on the go. With advancements in technology, you can now find feature-packed smartwatches at an affordable price. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 2000 in India, offering a blend of style, functionality, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a smartwatch with calling features, fitness tracking, or long battery life, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. Noise Advanced Smartwatch

The Noise Advanced Smartwatch features a vibrant display, advanced Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable brightness. It offers a range of smart features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking. With a durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant display

Limited color options

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Durable build

2. Noise Smartwatch with Calling

The Noise Smartwatch with Calling allows you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. It also offers comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its sleek design and multiple sports modes, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Calling feature
  • Fitness tracking
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Heart rate tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Calling feature

Limited battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Sleek design

3. Noise Vortex Smartwatch

The Noise Vortex Smartwatch boasts a large display, calling features, and a powerful battery. It offers a range of smart functions, including notifications, music control, and remote camera access. With its stylish build and long-lasting battery, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

  • Large display
  • Calling features
  • Powerful battery
  • Notifications
  • Music control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Large display

Limited sports modes

Calling features

Stylish build

4. Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch offers stainless steel construction, comprehensive fitness tracking, and customizable watch faces. It features advanced sensors for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. With its durable build and wireless charging capability, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Stainless steel construction
  • Fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Advanced sensors
  • Wireless charging

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel construction

Limited battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces

5. boAt Navigation Smartwatch

The boAt Navigation Smartwatch features a built-in GPS, bright display, and emergency SOS function. It offers multiple sports modes, real-time weather updates, and music playback control. With its rugged design and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for outdoor adventures.

Specifications:

  • Built-in GPS
  • Bright display
  • Emergency SOS function
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Real-time weather updates

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Built-in GPS

Limited calling features

Rugged design

Long battery life

6. Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity, instacharge technology, and fully functional touch controls. It features customizable watch faces, activity tracking, and sleep monitoring. With its sleek design and vibrant display, it's a stylish companion for your daily routine.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Instacharge technology
  • Fully functional touch controls
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Activity tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Instacharge technology

Limited battery life

Fully functional touch controls

Sleek design

7. Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity, fully functional touch controls, and adjustable brightness. It features comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its stylish design and vibrant display, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Fully functional touch controls
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking
  • Stylish design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Fully functional touch controls

Limited battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Stylish design

8. boAt Lunar Smartwatch

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch features a vibrant display, ecosystem integration, and football mode. It offers multiple sports modes, customizable watch faces, and real-time notifications. With its durable build and long-lasting battery, it's a reliable companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Vibrant display
  • Ecosystem integration
  • Football mode
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Real-time notifications

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant display

Limited calling features

Ecosystem integration

Durable build

9. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers wireless connectivity, fast charging, and water-resistant design. It features comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its durable build and customizable watch faces, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Water-resistant design
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Fast charging

Limited calling features

Water-resistant design

Customizable watch faces

10. Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch offers stainless steel construction, comprehensive fitness tracking, and virtual assistant support. It features advanced sensors for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. With its durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

  • Stainless steel construction
  • Fitness tracking
  • Virtual assistant support
  • Advanced sensors
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel construction

Limited calling features

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Virtual assistant support

Best smartwatch under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayCalling FeaturesBattery Life
Noise Advanced SmartwatchVibrantNoLong
Noise Smartwatch with CallingSleekYesShort
Noise Vortex SmartwatchLargeYesLong
Fire-Boltt Stainless SmartwatchCustomizableNoShort
boAt Navigation SmartwatchBrightNoLong
Noise ColorFit SmartwatchVibrantNoShort
Noise ColorFit Pro SmartwatchVibrantNoShort
boAt Lunar SmartwatchVibrantNoLong
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth SmartwatchCustomizableNoLong
Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth SmartwatchCustomizableNoLong

Best Value for Money:

Among the listed smartwatches, the Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money, offering wireless connectivity, fast charging, and water-resistant design at an affordable price.

Best Overall Product:

The Noise Vortex Smartwatch takes the lead as the best overall product in this category, featuring a large display, calling features, and a powerful battery, making it a versatile companion for daily activities.

How to find the perfect Best smartwatch under 2000:

When choosing a smartwatch from our list, consider your priorities – whether it's calling features, fitness tracking, or battery life. Look for a product that aligns with your needs and preferences to make the most of your purchase.

FAQs on Best smartwatch under 2000

What are the key features to consider when buying a smartwatch under 2000?

When buying a smartwatch under 2000, consider features such as calling capability, fitness tracking, display quality, and battery life to ensure a well-rounded experience.

Do these smartwatches support notifications and alerts?

Yes, all the listed smartwatches support notifications and alerts for messages, calls, and app updates to keep you informed on the go.

Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the smartwatches mentioned are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity across platforms.

Do these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces?

Certainly! Most of the smartwatches listed offer customizable watch faces, allowing you to personalize your device to suit your style.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 10:44 IST
