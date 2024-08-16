Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who want to stay connected and track their fitness on the go. With advancements in technology, you can now find feature-packed smartwatches at an affordable price. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 2000 in India, offering a blend of style, functionality, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a smartwatch with calling features, fitness tracking, or long battery life, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. Noise Advanced Smartwatch

The Noise Advanced Smartwatch features a vibrant display, advanced Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable brightness. It offers a range of smart features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking. With a durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

Bluetooth connectivity

Adjustable brightness

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited color options Advanced Bluetooth connectivity Durable build

2. Noise Smartwatch with Calling

The Noise Smartwatch with Calling allows you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. It also offers comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its sleek design and multiple sports modes, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Calling feature

Fitness tracking

Sleek design

Multiple sports modes

Heart rate tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Calling feature Limited battery life Comprehensive fitness tracking Sleek design

3. Noise Vortex Smartwatch

The Noise Vortex Smartwatch boasts a large display, calling features, and a powerful battery. It offers a range of smart functions, including notifications, music control, and remote camera access. With its stylish build and long-lasting battery, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

Large display

Calling features

Powerful battery

Notifications

Music control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display Limited sports modes Calling features Stylish build

4. Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch offers stainless steel construction, comprehensive fitness tracking, and customizable watch faces. It features advanced sensors for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. With its durable build and wireless charging capability, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Stainless steel construction

Fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces

Advanced sensors

Wireless charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel construction Limited battery life Comprehensive fitness tracking Customizable watch faces

5. boAt Navigation Smartwatch

The boAt Navigation Smartwatch features a built-in GPS, bright display, and emergency SOS function. It offers multiple sports modes, real-time weather updates, and music playback control. With its rugged design and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for outdoor adventures.

Specifications:

Built-in GPS

Bright display

Emergency SOS function

Multiple sports modes

Real-time weather updates

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in GPS Limited calling features Rugged design Long battery life

6. Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity, instacharge technology, and fully functional touch controls. It features customizable watch faces, activity tracking, and sleep monitoring. With its sleek design and vibrant display, it's a stylish companion for your daily routine.

Specifications:

Bluetooth connectivity

Instacharge technology

Fully functional touch controls

Customizable watch faces

Activity tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instacharge technology Limited battery life Fully functional touch controls Sleek design

7. Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity, fully functional touch controls, and adjustable brightness. It features comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its stylish design and vibrant display, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Bluetooth connectivity

Fully functional touch controls

Adjustable brightness

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fully functional touch controls Limited battery life Comprehensive fitness tracking Stylish design

8. boAt Lunar Smartwatch

The boAt Lunar Smartwatch features a vibrant display, ecosystem integration, and football mode. It offers multiple sports modes, customizable watch faces, and real-time notifications. With its durable build and long-lasting battery, it's a reliable companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Vibrant display

Ecosystem integration

Football mode

Multiple sports modes

Real-time notifications

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited calling features Ecosystem integration Durable build

9. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers wireless connectivity, fast charging, and water-resistant design. It features comprehensive fitness tracking, including step counting, calorie monitoring, and heart rate tracking. With its durable build and customizable watch faces, it's a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Fast charging

Water-resistant design

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast charging Limited calling features Water-resistant design Customizable watch faces

10. Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch offers stainless steel construction, comprehensive fitness tracking, and virtual assistant support. It features advanced sensors for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. With its durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable companion for your daily activities.

Specifications:

Stainless steel construction

Fitness tracking

Virtual assistant support

Advanced sensors

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel construction Limited calling features Comprehensive fitness tracking Virtual assistant support

Best smartwatch under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Calling Features Battery Life Noise Advanced Smartwatch Vibrant No Long Noise Smartwatch with Calling Sleek Yes Short Noise Vortex Smartwatch Large Yes Long Fire-Boltt Stainless Smartwatch Customizable No Short boAt Navigation Smartwatch Bright No Long Noise ColorFit Smartwatch Vibrant No Short Noise ColorFit Pro Smartwatch Vibrant No Short boAt Lunar Smartwatch Vibrant No Long Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch Customizable No Long Fire-Boltt Stainless Bluetooth Smartwatch Customizable No Long

Best Value for Money:

Among the listed smartwatches, the Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money, offering wireless connectivity, fast charging, and water-resistant design at an affordable price.

Best Overall Product:

The Noise Vortex Smartwatch takes the lead as the best overall product in this category, featuring a large display, calling features, and a powerful battery, making it a versatile companion for daily activities.

How to find the perfect Best smartwatch under 2000:

When choosing a smartwatch from our list, consider your priorities – whether it's calling features, fitness tracking, or battery life. Look for a product that aligns with your needs and preferences to make the most of your purchase.