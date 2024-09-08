 iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024 | Photos
Check out the list of upcoming flagship smartphones launching in 2024 from top brands including Apple Oneplus, Vivo, and others. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2024, 09:00 IST
iPhone 16 series: The new generation iPhone consisting of four models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are launching on September 9, 2024. This year the smartphone will likely get an AI boost, new processor, and camera upgrades, making them highly premium in the flagship smartphone market.  (Hindustan Times Tech)
OnePlus 13: After gaining much popularity with the OnePlus 12, the company is all set to launch the new OnePlus 13 in the month on November. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and it may feature a 6000mAh battery that will provide improved performance and lasting battery life.  (OnePlus)
Techno Phantom V Fold 2,  V Flip 2: Tecno is all set to launch the new foldable devices in the market with Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2. The smartphones are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and  MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC respectively. The launch of the new foldable in India is yet to be announced, however, it will likely take place this year. (Amazon)
Vivo X200 series:  The upcoming Vivo flagship lineup is expected to include three models:  Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Plus, and Vivo X200 Pro. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing several rumours about the Vivo X200 Pro and its rumours 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Vivo is yet to make the new smartphone series official, however, the Vivo X200 series is expected to debut in a few months.  (Vivo)
Oppo Find X8 series: Lastly, the Oppo Find X8 is expected to launch in October with Three models: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra. The ultra variant will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and it is rumoured to feature two periscope lenses. The smartphones are also expected to feature 1.5K+ resolution displays. (HT Tech)
First Published Date: 08 Sep, 09:00 IST
