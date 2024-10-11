 Hisense C2 Ultra 4K mini laser projector launched in India: Check features, availability and more | Tech News
Hisense C2 Ultra 4K mini laser projector launched in India: Check features, availability and more

Hisense has launched the C2 Ultra, a 4K Mini Laser Projector designed for Xbox gamers. Here’s how it will enhance your overall gaming experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 16:39 IST
Hisense C2 Ultra 4K mini laser projector with auto-low latency mode and MEMC technology launched in India. (Hisense)

Hisense has launched its latest tri-color laser projector, the C2 Ultra, targeting Xbox gamers with features that elevate gaming and movie experiences. This advanced 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector supports displays ranging from 65 to 300 inches, creating an expansive viewing area suitable for various activities.

Hisense C2 Ultra 4K Mini Laser Projector: Key features

The Hisense C2 Ultra incorporates Auto-Low Latency Mode and MEMC technology, ensuring smooth gameplay by minimising lag and stutters. It accommodates refresh rates up to 240 frames per second, providing clear and fluid visuals that enhance gameplay. Gamers will appreciate the reliability and responsiveness offered by this projector.

Picture quality remains a strong focus for Hisense. The C2 Ultra features a 110 percent BT.2020 colour gamut and delivers 3000 ANSI lumens. With certifications such as IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision, users can expect a captivating cinematic experience. The projector aims to provide vibrant colours and bright images, suitable for use even in bright environments.

Setting up the C2 Ultra is straightforward. Users can install it on walls, ceilings, or floors thanks to its gimbal design and optical zoom capabilities. Additionally, the projector supports split-screen gaming, allowing multiple players to enjoy the action simultaneously.

The audio features of the C2 Ultra further enhance its appeal. It includes a built-in subwoofer and a 2.1-channel JBL sound system, which delivers robust bass and immersive 3D surround sound using DTS Virtual technology. This combination of audio and visual features makes the C2 Ultra an appealing option for gamers and movie enthusiasts.

Hisense launched the C2 Ultra globally on October 10th, promising exceptional picture and sound quality.

October Xbox Game Pass Lineup

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can anticipate a range of new titles for October. Microsoft has lined up several games for various tastes, from sports enthusiasts to fans of intense first-person shooters. Key additions include MLB The Show 24 and Call of Duty Black Ops 6, ensuring players have plenty of options as the final quarter of 2024 begins.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 16:39 IST
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
